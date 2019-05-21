Stock picking is making a comeback with nearly half of managers beating the market

Bezos's comments give a rare glimpse into his interest in the auto industry. Amazon recently invested in two self-driving start-ups.Technologyread more
While investing often seems like a contrarian game where going against the flow feels like the better bet, the reality is that investors who bought the most-favored stocks...Hedge Fundsread more
"We are now embarking on a new Long March, and we must start all over again!" Xi Jinping said.Marketsread more
The launch comes as Apple's laptops have been criticized for a keyboard design that users say breaks easily and results in key presses resulting in doubled-up characters or...Tech Driversread more
Craig Irwin of Roth Capital Partners said Apple tried to buy Tesla six years ago for a higher price than where the stock now trades.Technologyread more
The White House has threatened to slap tariffs on apparel and footwear, leading retailers to speak out about how this would hurt business.Retailread more
Connecticut state Sen. Alex Bergstein's divorce case with her husband, Morgan Stanley managing director Seth Bergstein, has exposed her new romantic relationship with her...Politicsread more
Stock pickers are having their best year in a decade, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch.Marketsread more
Binky Chadha, chief equity strategist at the firm, expects the market to pull back over the next three months before quickly bouncing back up.Investingread more
Comcast is working on a device to monitor people's health at home, as well as some media and communications services, according to people familiar with the plans.Technologyread more
The Twitter co-founder and Obvious Ventures partner spoke about Beyond Meat on Tuesday at Collision Conference in Toronto.Technologyread more
Stock picking is making a comeback as active investors are on pace for one of their best years in a decade.
So far this year, 48% of large-cap active funds have beaten their benchmarks, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch. That's the second-best rate since the Financial Crisis. Two years ago, the group had a similar break-out performance suggesting a "better backdrop for managers."
"Good news for active managers: stock-picking is making a comeback," Bank of America Merrill Lynch Head of U.S. Equity & Quantitative Strategy Savita Subramanian said in a note to clients last week.
A key reason for the better performance is that stocks are now less correlated with each other, compared to sectors overall. That suggests that picking stocks now matters more than just picking a winning sector, Subramanian said. That's even more exacerbated by the trade war, which is helping and hurting different companies within sectors. For example, tech companies with more exposure to foreign demand have been underperforming.
Growth funds have fared best this year, with 60% outperforming the Russell. Slightly less than half value funds have outperformed their Russell benchmark, while core funds are the biggest laggards.
Still, for those who are picking the right stocks — there appears to be a scarcity of opportunity, or so-called "alpha," so it's unclear whether their hot streak can last.
"The spread in performance between the best performing and worst-performing stocks (long-short alpha) has remained below average for the last several years, suggesting narrower spreads even if a manager had perfect foresight," she said.
Despite this recent boost in performance, there's been a massive overall shift to index funds and ETFs. The amount of money invested in passive funds has more than doubled since 2009, according to Bank of America. And the price to invest is falling alongside them as asset managers like Fidelity and Charles Schwab race to undercut each-other with lower fees. Passive asset management giant Vanguard now owns more than 5% of almost all S&P 500 stocks, Bank of America said.
"Despite better trends for active funds, we see risk that this secular shift from active to passive has more room to go, even if the pace of the rotation slows," Subramanian said.
U.S. funds active vs. passive as a % of AUM