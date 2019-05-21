US energy secretary: Sanctions bill on Nord Stream 2 coming soon

Skip Navigation
Jeff Bezos told Amazon employees why he's 'very excited' about...

Bezos's comments give a rare glimpse into his interest in the auto industry. Amazon recently invested in two self-driving start-ups.

Technology

The most popular stocks for hedge fund managers are crushing the...

While investing often seems like a contrarian game where going against the flow feels like the better bet, the reality is that investors who bought the most-favored stocks...

Hedge Funds

Xi Jinping says China is embarking on a 'new Long March'

"We are now embarking on a new Long March, and we must start all over again!" Xi Jinping said.

Markets

Apple makes another change to the keyboard that keeps breaking on...

The launch comes as Apple's laptops have been criticized for a keyboard design that users say breaks easily and results in key presses resulting in doubled-up characters or...

Tech Drivers

Apple bid to buy Tesla in 2013 for $240 a share, analyst says

Craig Irwin of Roth Capital Partners said Apple tried to buy Tesla six years ago for a higher price than where the stock now trades.

Technology

Executives at Kohl's, JC Penney, Home Depot speak out against...

The White House has threatened to slap tariffs on apparel and footwear, leading retailers to speak out about how this would hurt business.

Retail

Morgan Stanley executive wanted to pay salary of his senator...

Connecticut state Sen. Alex Bergstein's divorce case with her husband, Morgan Stanley managing director Seth Bergstein, has exposed her new romantic relationship with her...

Politics

Stock picking is making a comeback with nearly half of managers...

Stock pickers are having their best year in a decade, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Markets

Comcast is working on an in-home device to track people's health

Comcast is working on a device to monitor people's health at home, as well as some media and communications services, according to people familiar with the plans.

Technology

Dressbarn is about to close 650 stores — here's a map of these...

As shopping has shifted online and styles have evolved, Ascena has been grappling with sagging sales and a large debt-load. Looking to stem the losses, Ascena is turning to...

Retail

Microsoft is rolling out a Windows 10 update with new Cortana...

Microsoft is starting to distribute the first of two major Windows 10 updates for 2019. This version has some useful additions.

Technology

Deutsche Bank stands by its call for a 30% return on the S&P 500...

Binky Chadha, chief equity strategist at the firm, expects the market to pull back over the next three months before quickly bouncing back up.

Investing
Politics

US energy secretary: Sanctions bill on Nord Stream 2 coming soon

Secretary of Energy, Rick Perry speaking at the 2019 CERAWeek conference in Houston, TX on March 11, 2019.
Mary Catherine Wellons | CNBC

United States Energy Secretary Rick Perry said on Tuesday that a sanctions bill putting onerous restrictions on companies involved in the Nord Stream 2 project would come in the "not too distant future".

The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project has come under fire from the United States and several eastern European, Nordic and Baltic Sea countries which fear it will increase the European Union's reliance on Russian gas.

"The opposition to Nord Stream 2 is still very much alive and well in the United States," Perry told a briefing on a visit to Kiev for the inauguration of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

"The United States Senate is going to pass a bill, the House is going to approve it, and it's going to go to the President and he's going to sign it, that is going to put sanctions on Nord Stream 2."