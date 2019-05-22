Air China reportedly asks Boeing for compensation over aircraft grounding

St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard expressed optimism that the United States and China will reach a deal to end their trade war.World Economyread more
Shares of Qualcomm sank more than 12% in premarket trading Wednesday after a federal judge ruled the company unlawfully suppressed competition in the market for cellphone...Technologyread more
Morgan Stanley earlier this month upgraded shares of Target, calling it a "survivor" in retail.Retailread more
Consumers in China are taking to social media to express their support for Huawei as the U.S. government looks to ramp up pressure on the Chinese smartphone maker.Technologyread more
British Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to make a final attempt at persuading lawmakers to back her "new" Brexit deal on Wednesday.Europe Politicsread more
It's not fast and may be years from visiting your neighborhood, but a walking robot is part of Ford's vision for how its autonomous vehicles deliver packages and goods in the...Technologyread more
Tensions between the two parties have heightened in recent months as the campaign for seats in the Brussels and Strasbourg-based parliament has crescendoed.Europe Politicsread more
Brazilian makeup brand Natura Cosmeticos agreed to buy Avon Products, according to two media reports early on Wednesday.Retailread more
Shares of Saudi shopping mall operator Arabian Centres were trading at 24.34 riyals ($6.49) in early deals in Riyadh.IPOsread more
There is at least one thing in common between the U.S. and Russia – their willingness to weaken the European Union, a top EU official said.Politicsread more
U.S. President Donald Trump's latest tariff increase — and Beijing's plans to counter them — are hitting U.S. companies in China, according to a joint survey this month by...China Economyread more
Air China has formally asked Boeing for compensation over the grounding of its 737 MAX aircraft and delayed deliveries of its orders, the state TV China Central Television reported on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, China Eastern Airlines said it has requested compensation from Boeing for the grounding of its 14 737 MAX aircraft.