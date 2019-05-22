American Airlines CEO says there's an 'absolute fix' for Boeing's 737 Max

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Trump's Twitter feed confounds economic forecasters

Among the many ways Trump has shattered White House norms, his impulsive public communications rank among the most consequential. By inspiring investors or spooking them, his...

Politicsread more

Judge says Deutsche Bank, Capital One can give Trump financial...

A federal judge in New York City on Wednesday said Deutsche Bank and Capital One can turn over financial documents related to President Donald Trump and his businesses in...

Politicsread more

Huawei executive accused of stealing trade secrets from microchip...

CNEX, backed by Microsoft and Dell, filed new allegations in a Texas suit accusing China's Huawei and an executive of trade secrets theft.

Technologyread more

Shares of Victoria's Secret-owner L Brands spike nearly 11% after...

Shares of L Brands, the owner of Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works, rose nearly 11% in aftermarket trading Wednesday after the company reported it beat revenue and...

Retailread more

Fed minutes: No rate moves are coming 'for some time'

Officials remained firmly committed to a "patient" policy stance at their meeting earlier this month.

The Fedread more

5G is at the center of America's beef with Huawei — here's why...

Talk about 5G is everywhere right now, from the trade war with China to the ban on Huawei. Here's what 5G is and why it matters.

Technologyread more

Retail results show department stores need reinvention, not...

A slew of retail earnings the past two weeks makes it clear that while Americans continue to shop, they aren't ringing registers at department stores.

Retailread more

Infrastructure stocks fall after Trump says no deal while...

Stocks that would benefit from a federal infrastructure spending program fell after President Trump ended a meeting on infrastructure spending with Democratic leaders.

Market Insiderread more

Avenatti indicted for ripping off Stormy Daniels, trying to...

Controversial lawyer Michael Avenatti was indicted on charges of trying to extort athletic shoe giant Nike out of tens of millions of dollars by threatening to go public with...

Politicsread more

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: L Brands, Avon and...

See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on Wednesday, May 22.

Market Insiderread more

UBS cuts Apple price target, citing smartphone slowdown and...

UBS lowered its price target on the iPhone maker from $235 to $225.

Marketsread more

American Airlines CEO says there's an 'absolute fix' for Boeing's...

Parker said Wednesday that American Airlines is committed to Boeing's 737 Max once it's re-certified by the Federal Aviation Administration.

Airlinesread more
Airlines

American Airlines CEO says there's an 'absolute fix' for Boeing's 737 Max

Emma Newburger@emma_newburger
Key Points
  • American Airlines CEO Doug Parker said the company is committed to Boeing's 737 Max jet once it's re-certified by the FAA.
  • He believes there's an "absolute fix" for the jet's anti-stall system, which was implicated in two deadly crashes.
  • If the carrier's pilots don't agree with the fix, "the aircraft won't fly," Parker said in an interview Wednesday with "NBC Nightly News" anchor Lester Holt.
Doug Parker, CEO of American Airlines.
Adam Jeffery | CNBC

American Airlines CEO Doug Parker is fully committed to Boeing's 737 Max jet once it's re-certified by the Federal Aviation Administration, and believes an "absolute fix" does exist for jet's anti-stall system implicated in two deadly crashes.

"There's one that we will all be comfortable with, or the aircraft won't be recertified. And our pilots are gonna agree with that, or the aircraft won't fly," Parker said in an interview with "NBC Nightly News" anchor Lester Holt that is scheduled to air Wednesday night.

Parker also acknowledged that it will be hard to restore public trust in the Max after it's recertified. The jet's anti-stall system has been linked in two crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia that killed a total of 346 people.

"Accidents like this, tragedies like this, are you know horrific," he said. "Now in our case, we've always believed that, that airplane with our pilots, with our training was an airworthy aircraft."

"But we're not, we're not, it's not for us to decide whether or not the aircraft flies. It needs to be safe for everyone."

American has canceled thousands of flights through the summer — roughly 115 flights a day — as its 24 Max jets stay grounded. Boeing said Thursday that it's finished the development of a software fix and will work with the FAA to schedule a certification flight.

American anticipates a hit to pretax earnings of $350 million due to Max groundings and cancellations. Some airlines are demanding that Boeing provide compensation, and others have even announced that they will cancel all 737 Max orders due to safety concerns.

The FAA is meeting with civil aviation authorities on Thursday to discuss the agency's safety analysis and plans for the return of the Max.

"It's incredibly important to us, that we get to a point where the entire aircraft aviation community feels comfortable that this airplane is ready to get back in the air. And when it is, we'll be flying in it," Parker said.

The full interview can be viewed Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET on  "NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt."