Bay Area techies plan to ditch San Francisco for these 5 cities: Survey

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Trump says he won't do an infrastructure bill while Democrats...

The president abruptly walked out of a meeting Wednesday, saying he would not negotiate with Democrats while they continue to investigate him.

Politicsread more

5G explained: Why it's such a big deal for America

Talk about 5G is everywhere right now, from the trade-war with China to the ban on Huawei. Here's what 5G is and why it matters.

Technologyread more

Fed minutes could reveal what officials are really thinking about...

When the Fed releases minutes of its last meeting on Wednesday afternoon, it risks sounding a bit hawkish.

Market Insiderread more

EU regulator launches probe into Google over data privacy

Ireland's privacy watchdog, which leads supervision of Google in the EU, launched an inquiry into the firm's online advertising practices.

Technologyread more

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Tesla, Lowe's, Nordstrom,...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday.

Market Insiderread more

The average credit score of Americans in every state

Americans in certain areas of the country have significantly higher average credit scores than others. Experian's annual State of Credit report shows the average score in each...

Spendread more

Trump's trade war polls badly in key states, could threaten his...

More voters in five key industrial states disapprove than approve of Trump's handling of trade — 56% to 41%, according to a report.

Politicsread more

Another analyst just put out a shocking bear case for Tesla

Morgan Stanley caused a stir with its "bear case" scenario of $10. Now, Citi is getting in on the act.

Investingread more

Target CEO Brian Cornell says the winners and losers in retail...

Target's CEO thinks the retail industry is shaking out to show clear winners and losers. Those companies that are investing in stores and online are winners, he said.

Retailread more

Chip stocks are down 12% this month—how one trader plays a...

A put credit spread is a good, risk-conscious way to trade the volatile semiconductor cohort, says TradingAnalysis.com founder Todd Gordon.

Trading Nationread more

Mnuchin spoke with Walmart's CFO about sourcing products away...

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says he has spoken with a top Walmart executive about how it can keep prices low amid the U.S.-China spat.

Marketsread more

The trade war is forcing China to 'rethink economic ties' to the...

China is considering cutting natural gas purchases from the U.S. in its tit-for-tat strategy on trade, according to the South China Morning Post.

Marketsread more
Personal Finance

Bay Area techies plan to ditch San Francisco for these 5 cities: Survey

Darla Mercado@darla_mercado
Key Points
  • Nearly 25% of Wealthfront’s tech clients in the Bay Area plan to leave Silicon Valley for New York; Austin, Texas; and other more affordable cities, a survey of the firm’s investors found.
  • The median list price in the San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward region is $815,000, compared to $525,000 in the New York-Newark-Jersey City metro area, according to Zillow.
Thomas Dunworth / EyeEm | Getty Images

Bay Area tech workers plan to flee San Francisco for the more affordable locale of ... New York City.

That's what Wealthfront, an investment management firm that provides robo-advisor services, found when it surveyed nearly 2,700 of its clients who work in the Bay Area at tech companies.

The survey is based on a data analysis of clients through the first five months of 2019.

Fewer than a quarter of Wealthfront's tech clients in the Bay Area plan to purchase a home in San Francisco proper.

Those who choose to remain in California's Silicon Valley think they'll snap up a home in the neighboring cities of Sunnyvale, Mountain View and San Jose.

But nearly a quarter of clients think they'll part ways with the Bay Area altogether, opting for other comparatively cheaper cities such as Chicago and Austin, Texas.

VIDEO7:1507:15
How fixing the Bay Area housing problem can raise wages across the US
Squawk Box

"What's interesting is the drastic delta between what people would pay for a two-bedroom home in San Francisco, versus what they would pay in other cities like Austin," said Kate Wauck, vice president of communications at Wealthfront.

"People weren't moving to other cities to buy these massive homes for the same price as in San Francisco," she said. "Rather they're choosing more modestly-priced homes."

Indeed, the median home goal price in the Bay Area is more than $1 million for a two-bedroom dwelling, Wealthfront found.

In comparison, investors planning to relocate to Austin and Chicago have a median home goal price of less than $400,000 for a three-bedroom house.

Here are the top five cities where Wealthfront's tech investors would choose in lieu of staying in San Francisco.

New York City
New York, New York
GCShutter | Getty Images

The median list price for a home in the New York-Newark-Jersey City metro area is $525,000, according to Zillow. Within that region, Manhattan commands the highest median list price, which is $1.569 million, the real estate website found.

Tech companies in the area run the gamut, including website hosting service Squarespace and streaming service Spotify.

Austin
Austin, Texas
Davel5957 | Getty Images

This Texas city touts affordable housing — at least compared to San Francisco — and zero state income taxes. The median list price Austin is $400,000, according to Zillow. Austin also hosts plenty of tech companies, including Apple and vacation rental service HomeAway. In fact, the area is known as "Silicon Hills."

Seattle
Aerial view of Seattle's coastal skyline in Washington.
aaaaimages | Getty Images

Home to Amazon and Microsoft, this northwest city is still on the pricey side, albeit cheaper than Silicon Valley. The median home value there is $699,950, Zillow found.

Los Angeles
High end luxury stores and businesses on Rodeo Drive in the Beverly Hills shopping district of Los Angeles California USA. Rodeo drive is a famous high-end shopping street featuring a variety of renowned designer shops, hotels & restaurants. Beverly Hills is a city in California's Los Angeles County and home to many Hollywood movie stars.
Getty Images

Some Bay Area techies hope to head due south for Los Angeles, according to Wealthfront's study. There, the median home list price is $829,994, Zillow found.

Companies located in the so-called Silicon Beach area include Ring, the home security company now owned by Amazon, and matchmaking service Tinder.

Chicago
Loop
Massimo Borchi/Atlantide Phototravel | The Image Bank | Getty Images

A tech worker's salary can go a long way in the Windy City, where the median list price of a home is $349,900, according to Zillow.

Chicago is home to mutual fund research provider Morningstar, and it's an outpost for Salesforce. The city has also set out to encourage additional tech jobs through a public-private partnership known as World Business Chicago.

More from Personal Finance:
Here's what the IRS gets if you win the Mega Millions
Consider your home a great investment? Think again
Coming soon: A world without cash

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.