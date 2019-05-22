Bay Area techies plan to ditch San Francisco for these 5 cities: Survey

Bay Area tech workers plan to flee San Francisco for the more affordable locale of ... New York City.

That's what Wealthfront, an investment management firm that provides robo-advisor services, found when it surveyed nearly 2,700 of its clients who work in the Bay Area at tech companies.

The survey is based on a data analysis of clients through the first five months of 2019.

Fewer than a quarter of Wealthfront's tech clients in the Bay Area plan to purchase a home in San Francisco proper.

Those who choose to remain in California's Silicon Valley think they'll snap up a home in the neighboring cities of Sunnyvale, Mountain View and San Jose.

But nearly a quarter of clients think they'll part ways with the Bay Area altogether, opting for other comparatively cheaper cities such as Chicago and Austin, Texas.