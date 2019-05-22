Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Tesla, Anheuser-Busch, Activision Blizzard & more

Tesla founder Elon Musk speaks at the unveiling event by "The Boring Company" for the test tunnel of a proposed underground transportation network across Los Angeles County, in Hawthorne, California, December 18, 2018.

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Wednesday:

Citi lowered its price target on Tesla to $191 from $238

Citi said in its bear case that Tesla stock could drop to $36.

"Maintain Sell/High Risk as the risk/reward still appears negatively skewed despite the recent capital raise and stock pullback, mainly on lingering demand/FCF concerns (May 16 reported cost cutting memo, Model S/X price cuts, China risks). Reducing estimates to reflect the recent capital raise, Q1 results/guide and our own inputs (Citi deliveries < guide). Target goes to $191 from $238 on: (a) modestly lower terminal value margins reflecting our reduced 2019-21 estimates; (b) adjusting our Full Bull/Moderate Bull/Full Bear probability scenario weightings to 5/55/40 from 10/55/35, post the Q1 guide."

