A major Chinese automaker postpones its US launch as trade war drags on

GAC Motor, one of China's largest carmakers, has postponed its launch in the U.S. because of the ongoing trade war between the world's two-largest economies, a company executive said Tuesday.
The automaker, headquartered in Guangzhou in southern China, said its entrance into the U.S., which was anticipated for this year, will be postponed.
"The current relationship between the U.S. and China, the trade war, the relationship is uncertain" said Hebin Zeng, president of international at GAC Motor. "We postponed the plan to enter the North American market."
Zeng declined to give a specific timeline on when GAC could enter the U.S.
"In terms of when we will go into the market, we will have further discussions depending on the changes of circumstances," he said.
Geely is the only Chinese carmaker that sells in the U.S. through the Volvo Car brand that it owns.
GAC has been expanding into several international markets, particularly in the Middle East.