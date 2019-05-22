China makes its case for Hong Kong's divisive extradition bills

The economist thinks the Fed ought to pay more attention to financial markets when setting interest rates.The Fedread more
Kohl's, J.C. Penney and Nordstrom release disappointing earnings news, putting a damper on their sector.Retailread more
Bezos's comments give a rare glimpse into his interest in the auto industry. Amazon recently invested in two self-driving start-ups.Technologyread more
While investing often seems like a contrarian game where going against the flow feels like the better bet, the reality is that investors who bought the most-favored stocks...Hedge Fundsread more
Talks between the world's two largest economies have stalled after each nation lobbied higher tariffs on the other's imports.Traderead more
A Chinese official in Hong Kong is urging the quick passage of legal measures to allow fugitives to be transferred to the mainland.China Politicsread more
GAC Motor said its delaying its launch in the U.S. but had no timeline when it could launch there.Autosread more
Shares in Asia were higher in Wednesday morning trade following a positive finish overnight on Wall Street, though trade tensions continued to linger between the U.S. and...Asia Marketsread more
See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on Tuesday, May 21.Market Insiderread more
CBS plans to renew discussions for Starz with Lions Gate in the coming weeks, according to people familiar with the matter. If a deal happens, the remainder of Lions Gate...Technologyread more
The United States sees signs the Syrian government may be using chemical weapons, including an alleged chlorine attack on Sunday in northwest Syria, the State Department said...Defenseread more
A Chinese official in Hong Kong is urging the quick passage of legal measures to allow fugitives to be transferred to the mainland – a controversial proposal that is mired in political gridlock and opposed by business groups.
The Hong Kong government has asked the city's Legislative Council to approve extraditions to countries and regions with which it has no such agreements, including mainland China.
But the plan has sparked unease and protests in the territory of 7.4 million people – a former British colony that since July 1, 1997 has been a semi-autonomous region of China with its own legal system.
Local business and law groups, the U.S. government and human rights organizations have expressed concern that the plan could erode Hong Kong's local autonomy, make it a less attractive place to do business and ensnare its residents in China's legal system. Demonstrators have taken to the streets.
But Song Ruan, deputy commissioner for the Chinese foreign ministry office in Hong Kong, sought Tuesday to offer reassurance that the city has nothing to fear, telling reporters that China "respects the jurisdiction" of the local government.
Still, he suggested patience is running out, stressing it is long past time to act as nearly 22 years have passed since Hong Kong's reversion to China and the territory has fugitive transfer facilities with a number of countries and regions.
"Nevertheless, it has no such arrangements with the mainland, Macau and Taiwan, " Song said.
Lawmakers in favor of and opposed to the changes have locked horns in the legislature over how to proceed. Tempers have flared with debate descending into a melee earlier this month.
The local government, led by Chief Executive Carrie Lam, has said the measures are necessary to close a legal "loophole" whereby accused fugitives cannot be sent to certain jurisdictions.
The government cites a murder allegedly committed by a Hong Kong man in Taiwan last year as the impetus for the proposed changes. He returned to Hong Kong but can't currently be extradited to Taiwan.
It says that safeguards, such as no extraditions for political offenses and veto power over any court-approved extraditions by the chief executive, will prevent abuses.
It has also said no extraditions can take place for crimes that carry the death penalty.
Still, the Hong Kong International Chamber of Commerce wrote to lawmakers on May 8 to raise concern, citing an "adverse impact on Hong Kong as a place to live and work, and to continue growing as a major international business center attracting overseas investment."
Song, the foreign ministry official, acknowledged the existence of local apprehension.
"At present we can see there is some kind of worry and fear circulating in Hong Kong society," he said.
But he attributed it to "gossip making" by opposition lawmakers who he accused of stoking "panic" over the proposal.