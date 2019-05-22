China makes its case for Hong Kong's divisive extradition bills

A woman holds a Chinese-language sign saying "withdraw the evil law" at a protest outside the Legislative Council in Hong Kong on Saturday, May 4, 2019, as local lawmakers debated a proposal to allow extraditions to mainland China.

A Chinese official in Hong Kong is urging the quick passage of legal measures to allow fugitives to be transferred to the mainland – a controversial proposal that is mired in political gridlock and opposed by business groups.

The Hong Kong government has asked the city's Legislative Council to approve extraditions to countries and regions with which it has no such agreements, including mainland China.

But the plan has sparked unease and protests in the territory of 7.4 million people – a former British colony that since July 1, 1997 has been a semi-autonomous region of China with its own legal system.

Local business and law groups, the U.S. government and human rights organizations have expressed concern that the plan could erode Hong Kong's local autonomy, make it a less attractive place to do business and ensnare its residents in China's legal system. Demonstrators have taken to the streets.

But Song Ruan, deputy commissioner for the Chinese foreign ministry office in Hong Kong, sought Tuesday to offer reassurance that the city has nothing to fear, telling reporters that China "respects the jurisdiction" of the local government.

Still, he suggested patience is running out, stressing it is long past time to act as nearly 22 years have passed since Hong Kong's reversion to China and the territory has fugitive transfer facilities with a number of countries and regions.

"Nevertheless, it has no such arrangements with the mainland, Macau and Taiwan, " Song said.

Lawmakers in favor of and opposed to the changes have locked horns in the legislature over how to proceed. Tempers have flared with debate descending into a melee earlier this month.