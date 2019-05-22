How to get your MacBook keyboard fixed now that Apple is repairing them for free

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Mnuchin spoke with Walmart's CFO about sourcing products away...

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says he has spoken with a top Walmart executive about how it can keep prices low amid the U.S.-China spat.

Marketsread more

Fed minutes could reveal what officials are really thinking about...

When the Fed releases minutes of its last meeting this afternoon, it risks sounding a bit hawkish.

Market Insiderread more

Goldman: Apple's earnings would drop by nearly 30% if China bans...

Apple's China business accounted for more than 17% of its sales in its fiscal second quarter, coming in at $10.22 billion.

Marketsread more

Another analyst just put out a shocking bear case for Tesla

Morgan Stanley caused a stir with its "bear case" scenario of $10. Now, Citi is getting in on the act.

Investingread more

Qualcomm falls on antitrust ruling, analysts 'don't know what...

A federal judge grants an injunction ordering Qualcomm to renegotiate its licensing agreements.

Technologyread more

The trade war is forcing China to 'rethink economic ties' to the...

China is considering cutting natural gas purchases from the U.S. in its tit-for-tat on trade, according to the South China Morning Post.

Marketsread more

Watch: Mnuchin testifies before Maxine Waters' House Financial...

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is scheduled to testify before the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday about the international financial system.

Politicsread more

Chances that the Fed will enact an 'insurance' interest rate cut...

Such an "insurance" rate cut would provide a buffer against any economic weakness that the U.S.-China trade war could cause.

The Fedread more

Mnuchin says he has never spoken with Trump about handing over...

"I've had no conversations ever with the president or anyone in the White House about delivering the president's tax returns to Congress," Mnuchin said during a hearing before...

Politicsread more

Mega Millions jackpot jumps to $393 million. Here's the tax bill

If you beat the odds and nab the top Mega Millions prize, the IRS would get more than $58 million before the windfall reaches you. You also could count on owing more at tax...

Personal Financeread more

Mortgage refinances surge 8%, as rates fall to the lowest level...

Homeowners are taking advantage of lower interest rates, rushing to refinance their mortgages before rates potentially turn higher again.

Real Estateread more

How to get your MacBook keyboard fixed for free

If your Apple MacBook, MacBook Air or MacBook Pro isn't working right, Apple is fixing most of the models sold within the last four years for free. Here's how to get it fixed.

Technologyread more
Tech

How to get your MacBook keyboard fixed now that Apple is repairing them for free

Todd Haselton@robotodd
Key Points
  • Apple is now fixing most of its modern MacBook, MacBook Air and MacBook Pro laptops with its newer butterfly-style keyboards for free.
  • Apple's keyboards sometimes repeat letters or don't register inputs properly.
  • Here's how to get your MacBook keyboard replaced for free.
Touch ID on the MacBook Air
Todd Haselton | CNBC

If you have one of Apple's laptops with its "butterfly keyboard" and have experienced problems that makes it hard to type — whether a single key press outputs two letters or nothing at all — then you should take your laptop to Apple or one of its partners for a repair.

Apple said Tuesday it is now fixing issues on any of its eligible laptops — those with the newer-style butterfly keyboards that was introduced in early 2015 including MacBooks, the MacBook Pro and even the 2018 MacBook Air — free of charge. It was originally only fixing select models.

Apple said just a "small percentage of the keyboards in certain MacBook, MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models" may exhibit behaviors including letters or characters repeating unexpectedly, letters or characters don't appear or keys feel sticky and don't respond in a consistent matter. I've noticed this on my personal 2018 MacBook Air, which I bought only a few months ago, so you're not alone if you're having issues.

Here's what you need to do.

How to get your MacBook keyboard replaced for free
Find an Apple Store or certified repair shop to get your Apple MacBook keyboard replaced for free.
Todd Haselton | CNBC
  • First, back up your data if you have important files that aren't already in the cloud.
  • Visit Apple's support page at http:/getsupport.com and enter your location to find an authorized repair shop or a nearby Apple Store, then tap "Go."
  • Select a store that has an available appointment and choose a time.
  • Show up at the store at your designated time.

If you're not near an Apple Store or a certified repair shop, then you can mail in your laptop for a fix.

Apple says this is a worldwide repair program, so it's fixing computers even outside of the United States. It also applies to models that have been purchased within four years, although that should cover most of the laptops mentioned above. And finally, if Apple finds more damage, or a reason outside of normal use that might have caused damage to your laptop — say you spilled on it — then it may need to replace more than just the keyboard and will charge you for the fix.

VIDEO3:2203:22
The new MacBook Air is exactly what fans have been begging for
Tech


Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.