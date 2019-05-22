Idexx Labs is counting on millennials to boost the pet-care industry

Among the many ways Trump has shattered White House norms, his impulsive public communications rank among the most consequential. By inspiring investors or spooking them, his...Politicsread more
A federal judge in New York City on Wednesday said Deutsche Bank and Capital One can turn over financial documents related to President Donald Trump and his businesses in...Politicsread more
CNEX, backed by Microsoft and Dell, filed new allegations in a Texas suit accusing China's Huawei and an executive of trade secrets theft.Technologyread more
In a private call with Morgan Stanley clients on Wednesday, research analyst Adam Jones, a long-time Tesla bull, said it's extremely unlikely that big tech firms like Apple or...Technologyread more
Shares of L Brands, the owner of Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works, rose nearly 11% in aftermarket trading Wednesday after the company reported it beat revenue and...Retailread more
Officials remained firmly committed to a "patient" policy stance at their meeting earlier this month.The Fedread more
Talk about 5G is everywhere right now, from the trade war with China to the ban on Huawei. Here's what 5G is and why it matters.Technologyread more
"Target's gutsy decision to make its stores the centerpiece of its fulfillment system has turned out to be a brilliant move," Jim Cramer says.Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
A slew of retail earnings the past two weeks makes it clear that while Americans continue to shop, they aren't ringing registers at department stores.Retailread more
Stocks that would benefit from a federal infrastructure spending program fell after President Trump ended a meeting on infrastructure spending with Democratic leaders.Market Insiderread more
The interaction, witnessed by a senior administration official, followed President Donald Trump's abrupt exit out of a meeting with Democratic congressional leaders.Politicsread more
Idexx Laboratories has room to grow in providing preventative care for pets, CEO Jonathan Ayers told CNBC Wednesday.
The veterinary services company expects its diagnostics business will be bringing in $24 billion annually by 2042. That segment brought in $3.5 billion in 2017. Idexx has expansion plans for its clinical testing operations mapped out over the next 10 years, Ayers said.
"These are long runways to growth," Ayers said in a sit-down interview with "Mad Money's" Jim Cramer. "The nice thing about demographics is you can predict them out for decades."
Idexx is increasingly leaning on the millennial generation, which Ayers said is much more in touch with pets than baby boomers. About 42% of millennials think their pets have special health needs — more than double the percentage of the baby boomer generation, he said.
"[Millennials] are more likely to go to the vet more frequently and more willing to listen to an advanced standard of care," Ayers said.
Ayers said Idexx is the leading reference lab provider, where test samples are sent for diagnoses, and the leading point of care for pets. The company also offers an app powered by the Google cloud platform, he said.
"When we bundle those together in terms of a complete diagnostic offering, you put in our cloud-based solution ... you get the whole diagnostic history right there whether you sent the results out or you had it run on your in-house lab," Ayers said.
In its first-quarter earnings report earlier this month, Idexx posted revenue of $576 million, up 7% year over year. The company reported earnings of $1.17 per share, up 16% from the year prior.
The company also raised its full-year EPS projections by 10 cents a share to a range of $4.76 to $4.88.
Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC
Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
- Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram
Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com