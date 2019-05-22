If you win Mega Millions, the IRS gets about $58 million to start

With no one hitting all the winning numbers in Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing, the jackpot has jumped again.

Now at $393 million, the top prize has been climbing for more than two months. And while the odds are stacked against players winning — your chance is 1 in about 302 million — the IRS wastes no time getting a slice of every big lottery win.

"Winners are surprised by how much is withheld in taxes from the initial payment, and then how much more is owed when they file their taxes the following year," said Jason Kurland, a partner at Rivkin Radler, a law firm in Uniondale, New York.