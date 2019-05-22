Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says he has never spoken with Trump about handing over tax returns

Skip Navigation
Mnuchin spoke with Walmart's CFO about sourcing products away...

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says he has spoken with a top Walmart executive about how it can keep prices low amid the U.S.-China spat.

Fed minutes could reveal what officials are really thinking about...

When the Fed releases minutes of its last meeting this afternoon, it risks sounding a bit hawkish.

Goldman: Apple's earnings would drop by nearly 30% if China bans...

Apple's China business accounted for more than 17% of its sales in its fiscal second quarter, coming in at $10.22 billion.

Another analyst just put out a shocking bear case for Tesla

Morgan Stanley caused a stir with its "bear case" scenario of $10. Now, Citi is getting in on the act.

Qualcomm falls on antitrust ruling, analysts 'don't know what...

A federal judge grants an injunction ordering Qualcomm to renegotiate its licensing agreements.

The trade war is forcing China to 'rethink economic ties' to the...

China is considering cutting natural gas purchases from the U.S. in its tit-for-tat on trade, according to the South China Morning Post.

Watch: Mnuchin testifies before Maxine Waters' House Financial...

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is scheduled to testify before the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday about the international financial system.

Chances that the Fed will enact an 'insurance' interest rate cut...

Such an "insurance" rate cut would provide a buffer against any economic weakness that the U.S.-China trade war could cause.

Mnuchin says he has never spoken with Trump about handing over...

"I've had no conversations ever with the president or anyone in the White House about delivering the president's tax returns to Congress," Mnuchin said during a hearing before...

Mega Millions jackpot jumps to $393 million. Here's the tax bill

If you beat the odds and nab the top Mega Millions prize, the IRS would get more than $58 million before the windfall reaches you. You also could count on owing more at tax...

Mortgage refinances surge 8%, as rates fall to the lowest level...

Homeowners are taking advantage of lower interest rates, rushing to refinance their mortgages before rates potentially turn higher again.

How to get your MacBook keyboard fixed for free

If your Apple MacBook, MacBook Air or MacBook Pro isn't working right, Apple is fixing most of the models sold within the last four years for free. Here's how to get it fixed.

Politics

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says he has never spoken with Trump about handing over tax returns

Tucker Higgins@tuckerhiggins
Key Points
  • Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Wednesday that he has never had any conversations with President Donald Trump "or anyone in the White House" about providing Trump's tax returns to Congress.
  • "I've had no conversations ever with the president or anyone in the White House about delivering the president's tax returns to Congress," Mnuchin said during a hearing before the House Financial Services Committee.
Mnuchin: I never spoke with Trump about handing over tax returns
Congress

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Wednesday that he has never had any conversations with President Donald Trump "or anyone in the White House" about providing Trump's tax returns to Congress.

"I've had no conversations ever with the president or anyone in the White House about delivering the president's tax returns to Congress," Mnuchin said during a hearing before the House Financial Services Committee.

Trump has refused to make his returns public, breaking with the practice followed by every American president since Richard Nixon.

Democrats have sought access to the president's tax returns through other means. In Congress, House Democrats have demanded access to the president's tax documents under a 1924 law that dictates that the treasury secretary "shall furnish" them if requested by lawmakers.

But Mnuchin has so far declined to comply, and has said that the question will likely be resolved by the court system. On Friday, Mnuchin defied a subpoena from the House Ways and Means Committee for six years of the president's returns on the basis that the request lacked "a legitimate legislative purpose."

A confidential draft IRS memorandum, the findings of which were made public by The Washington Post on Tuesday evening, seemed to contradict Mnuchin's reasoning.

That memo says that the law "does not allow the Secretary to exercise discretion" regarding the disclosure of tax returns, and argues that the "only basis the agency's refusal to comply with a committee's subpoena would be the invocation of the doctrine of executive privilege."

Trump has not invoked executive privilege in the matter.

Mnuchin said during Wednesday's hearing that he believed the memo was "addressing a different issue" and warned about Democrats "weaponizing" the IRS.

"I became aware of that memo when we got an inquiry from the Washington Post," Mnuchin said. He added later, "We are trying to find out who wrote the memo, where it came from, when it was, and why it wasn't distributed."

"I don't know how it got to The Washington Post," he said. "It would have been more interesting if it got to me or the [commissioner of the IRS Charles Rettig] for review."

Rep. Richard Neal, D-Mass., who chairs the ways and means committee, has said a lawsuit seeking to enforce the subpoena could come as soon as this week.