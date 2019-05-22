Equifax just became the first company to have its outlook downgraded for a cyber attack

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Trump's Twitter feed confounds economic forecasters

Among the many ways Trump has shattered White House norms, his impulsive public communications rank among the most consequential. By inspiring investors or spooking them, his...

Politicsread more

Judge says Deutsche Bank, Capital One can give Trump financial...

A federal judge in New York City on Wednesday said Deutsche Bank and Capital One can turn over financial documents related to President Donald Trump and his businesses in...

Politicsread more

Huawei executive accused of stealing trade secrets from microchip...

CNEX, backed by Microsoft and Dell, filed new allegations in a Texas suit accusing China's Huawei and an executive of trade secrets theft.

Technologyread more

Shares of Victoria's Secret-owner L Brands spike nearly 11% after...

Shares of L Brands, the owner of Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works, rose nearly 11% in aftermarket trading Wednesday after the company reported it beat revenue and...

Retailread more

Fed minutes: No rate moves are coming 'for some time'

Officials remained firmly committed to a "patient" policy stance at their meeting earlier this month.

The Fedread more

5G is at the center of America's beef with Huawei — here's why...

Talk about 5G is everywhere right now, from the trade war with China to the ban on Huawei. Here's what 5G is and why it matters.

Technologyread more

Retail results show department stores need reinvention, not...

A slew of retail earnings the past two weeks makes it clear that while Americans continue to shop, they aren't ringing registers at department stores.

Retailread more

Infrastructure stocks fall after Trump says no deal while...

Stocks that would benefit from a federal infrastructure spending program fell after President Trump ended a meeting on infrastructure spending with Democratic leaders.

Market Insiderread more

Avenatti indicted for ripping off Stormy Daniels, trying to...

Controversial lawyer Michael Avenatti was indicted on charges of trying to extort athletic shoe giant Nike out of tens of millions of dollars by threatening to go public with...

Politicsread more

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: L Brands, Avon and...

See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on Wednesday, May 22.

Market Insiderread more

UBS cuts Apple price target, citing smartphone slowdown and...

UBS lowered its price target on the iPhone maker from $235 to $225.

Marketsread more

American Airlines CEO says there's an 'absolute fix' for Boeing's...

Parker said Wednesday that American Airlines is committed to Boeing's 737 Max once it's re-certified by the Federal Aviation Administration.

Airlinesread more
Tech

Equifax just became the first company to have its outlook downgraded for a cyber attack

Kate Fazzini@KateFazzini
Key Points
  • An Equifax spokesperson said the downgrade is significant because "it is the first time that cyber has been a named factor in an outlook change."
  • Equifax's breach in 2017 will have a lasting effect on the company's security spend and infrastructure costs, Moody's said.
Mark Begor, CEO of Equifax, testifies during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Subcommittee hearing on Capitol Hill, March 7, 2019 in Washington, DC.
Mark Wilson | Getty Images

Moody's has just slashed its rating outlook on Equifax, the first time cybersecurity issues have been cited as the reason for a downgrade.

Moody's lowered Equifax's outlook from stable to negative on Wednesday, as the credit monitoring company continues to suffer from the massive 2017 breach of consumer data.

"We are treating this with more significance because it is the first time that cyber has been a named factor in an outlook change," Joe Mielenhausen, a spokesperson for Moody's, told CNBC. "This is the first time the fallout from a breach has moved the needle enough to contribute to the change."

Equifax could not immediately be reached for comment.

The decision is significant because investors increasingly look to ratings firms and insurance companies to adequately predict the longer-term fallout of some of the biggest breaches, a difficult task given the relative lack of historical data on these incidents.

Moody's cited Equifax's recent $690 million first-quarter charge for the breach as contributing to the downgrade. The expense represents the company's estimate for settling ongoing class action cases, as well as potential federal and state regulatory fines.

The note also cited Equifax's hefty cybersecurity investments as problematic for its future strength.

"We estimate Equifax's cybersecurity expenses and capital investments will total about $400 million in both 2019 and 2020 before declining to about $250 million in 2021," the note says. "Beyond 2020, infrastructure investments are likely to remain higher than they had been before the 2017 breach."

Moody's also said Equifax may not be alone.

"The heightened emphasis on cybersecurity for all data oriented companies, which is especially acute for Equifax, leads us to expect that higher cybersecurity costs will continue to hurt the company's profit and free cash flow for the foreseeable future," Moody's said.

The firm recently said it's working on building cyber risk into its credit ratings, which would put corporations on the hook for their cybersecurity practices. Moody's has indicated that the types of companies most at risk include financial firms, securities firms, hospitals, market infrastructure providers and electric utilities.

As CNBC previously reported, the stolen Equifax data has never been found and intelligence officials largely believe it has been collected and used for foreign intelligence purposes.

WATCH: Rep. Will Hurd on Marriott-Equifax and the border emergency

VIDEO5:2605:26
Rep. Will Hurd on Marriott-Equifax and the border emergency
The Exchange