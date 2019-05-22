Pure Storage falls as much as 25% after earnings miss

Skip Navigation
Top Stories

Fed minutes: No rate moves are coming 'for some time'

Officials remained firmly committed to a "patient" policy stance at their meeting earlier this month.

Infrastructure stocks tumble after Trump says no spending deal...

Stocks that would benefit from a federal infrastructure spending program fell after President Trump ended a meeting on infrastructure spending with Democratic leaders.

Trump says he won't do an infrastructure bill while Democrats...

The president abruptly walked out of a meeting Wednesday, saying he would not negotiate with Democrats while they continue to investigate him.

Investigations will not hold up must-pass debt ceiling hike,...

Despite the president's claim that "you can't investigate and legislate simultaneously," certain must-pass pieces of legislation, including a debt ceiling hike, will...

The average credit score of Americans in every state

Americans in certain areas of the country have significantly higher average credit scores than others. Experian's annual State of Credit report shows the average score in each...

Amazon shareholder meeting turns testy as investors demand action

Amazon shareholders demanded the company to take action on a number of different issues during its annual shareholder meeting on Wednesday.

5G explained: Why it's such a big deal for America

Talk about 5G is everywhere right now, from the trade-war with China to the ban on Huawei. Here's what 5G is and why it matters.

Avenatti indicted for ripping off Stormy Daniels, trying to...

Controversial lawyer Michael Avenatti was indicted on charges of trying to extort athletic shoe giant Nike out of tens of millions of dollars by threatening to go public with...

Trump's trade war polls badly in key states, could threaten his...

More voters in five key industrial states disapprove than approve of Trump's handling of trade — 56% to 41%, according to a report.

EU regulator launches probe into Google over data privacy

Ireland's privacy watchdog, which leads supervision of Google in the EU, launched an inquiry into the firm's online advertising practices.

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Tesla, Lowe's, Nordstrom,...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday.

Mick Mulvaney aims to install ally as head of legislative affairs

Acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney is looking to install an ally to become the head of legislative affairs as Shahira Knight departs. If a former Mulvaney associate takes...

Tech

Pure Storage falls as much as 25% after earnings miss

Jordan Novet@jordannovet
Key Points
  • Some analysts were concerned about longer sales cycles at Pure Storage.
  • The company is seeing larger deal sizes, which could mean tougher competition.
Charles Giancarlo, Pure Storage CEO and formerly managing director at Silver Lake Partners, speaks at an editorial board meeting in San Francisco on July 8, 2009.
Ryan Anson | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Shares of data center hardware company Pure Storage fell 25% Wednesday, a day after the company reported worse-than-expected earnings and lowered its full-year guidance.

The struggles highlight some of the challenges of selling products to large companies -- that it cane take longer than expected, and that competition can be tough.

Pure's chief financial officer, Tim Riitters, told analysts on a conference call on Wednesday that some business intended for the most recent quarter ended up sliding into the next one.

"As you engage in these larger deals, they go sometimes on their own cycles," Riitters said.

Pure's stock traded as low as $15.42, down 25.1%, in the Wednesday session, putting it on track for its worst day ever as a public company and shaving about $1 billion off the company's value.

It debuted on the New York Stock Exchange in October 2015, pricing shares at $17 each in its initial public offering.

Following Pure's fiscal first quarter earnings report Piper Jaffray analysts moved their estimate down from $25 to $20, Stifel lowered its 12-month price target on Pure from $22 to $20, and KeyBanc Capital Markets pulled down its target from $30 to $25.

"Despite the miss, the company is still generating healthy growth well above peers and we believe the execution issues are fixable. However, since this is the second consecutive miss and DSOs [days sales outstanding] are now at an all-time high, we are concerned with the elongated sales cycles in the enterprise space, but believe the new guidance appropriately accounts for this," wrote Piper Jaffray's Andrew Nowinski and James Fish, who are maintaining their overweight rating on Pure.

Alex Kurtz and Steve Enders at KeyBanc observed that there was some good news in the quarter -- namely that Pure's billings of $355 million beat consensus estimates among analysts as some customers signed up for longer-term contracts, and that the company's product gross margin, at 68.7% in the fiscal first quarter, was higher than it's been in three years. The analysts kept their overweight rating on Pure even as they lowered the price target.

"We see an intense competitive environment from incumbents adding to the near-term industry headwind, causing us to take a more moderate outlook on the stock until we see improved execution," they wrote.

Pure executives said on Wednesday's call that they've been seeing larger deal sizes of late.

"We understand that Pure's move up market puts them in the lion's den of fiercely defended accounts where incumbent OEM relationships run deep, and as such, the turf could be getting more competitive," BTIG analysts led by Edward Parker wrote in a Wednesday note. The analysts kept their buy rating and $28 price target.

WATCH: Putting flash in the data center environment

VIDEO3:0103:01
Putting flash in the data center environment
Managing Asia