Qualcomm shares plunge on report federal judge rules it has violated antitrust law

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

China would see 'blue skies ahead' if it accepts US demands:...

St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard expressed optimism that the United States and China will reach a deal to end their trade war.

World Economyread more

Target is about to report earnings. Here's everything you need to...

Morgan Stanley earlier this month upgraded shares of Target, calling it a "survivor" in retail.

Retailread more

Chinese social media users are rallying behind Huawei

Consumers in China are taking to social media to express their support for Huawei as the U.S. government looks to ramp up pressure on the Chinese smartphone maker.

Technologyread more

May's last-ditch effort to save her Brexit deal looks doomed to...

British Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to make a final attempt at persuading lawmakers to back her "new" Brexit deal on Wednesday.

Europe Politicsread more

The walking robot that could soon be delivering your packages

It's not fast and may be years from visiting your neighborhood, but a walking robot is part of Ford's vision for how its autonomous vehicles deliver packages and goods in the...

Technologyread more

The future of Italy's coalition government remains uncertain

Tensions between the two parties have heightened in recent months as the campaign for seats in the Brussels and Strasbourg-based parliament has crescendoed.

Europe Politicsread more

Shares of Saudi shopping mall giant slip in major IPO launch

Shares of Saudi shopping mall operator Arabian Centres were trading at 24.34 riyals ($6.49) in early deals in Riyadh.

IPOsread more

'Very dangerous': Putin, Trump want to weaken the EU, top...

There is at least one thing in common between the U.S. and Russia – their willingness to weaken the European Union, a top EU official said.

Politicsread more

American businesses in China: Tariffs are hurting us

U.S. President Donald Trump's latest tariff increase — and Beijing's plans to counter them — are hitting U.S. companies in China, according to a joint survey this month by...

China Economyread more

Tencent chief says he's watching whether the trade war will turn...

"We are also constantly watching whether the trade war will turn into a tech war," Ma said Tuesday, according to a CNBC translation of his Chinese remarks published by a locak...

China Economyread more

TransferWise is now Europe's most valuable fintech start-up,...

TransferWise, the money transfer start-up, was valued at $3.5 billion after investors bought $292 million of shares in a secondary sale.

Technologyread more

Modi's likely return to power looks like good news for Indian...

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's likely return to power for a second term will likely be positive for his country's growth, according to economists and investors.

Asia Economyread more
Tech

Qualcomm shares plunge on report federal judge rules it has violated antitrust law

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.