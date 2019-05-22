SoftBank-owned chip designer Arm reportedly cuts ties with Huawei

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

US judge hammers Qualcomm in its antitrust case, shares plunge...

Qualcomm suppressed competition in the market for cellphone chips and used its position to impose excessive licensing fees, a U.S. judged ruled.

Technologyread more

Another analyst just put out a shocking bear case for Tesla

Morgan Stanley caused a stir with its "bear case" scenario of $10. Now, Citi is getting in on the act.

Investingread more

The trade war is forcing China to 'rethink economic ties' to the...

China is considering cutting natural gas purchases from the U.S. in its tit-for-tat on trade, according to the South China Morning Post.

Marketsread more

Watch: Mnuchin testifies before Maxine Waters' House Financial...

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is scheduled to testify before the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday about the international financial system.

Politicsread more

Target shares jump 7% as e-commerce gains fuel earnings beat

Target's e-commerce sales also surged 42%, as shoppers increasingly turned to its curbside pickup service for online orders, something Amazon can't offer.

Retailread more

The last time markets were this oversold, stocks rallied 9% in 3...

Stock markets are slowly healing from the worst of the month's trade war sell-off, and one under-the-surface indicator suggests the S&P 500 might completely recover before...

Trading Nationread more

Treasury Secretary Mnuchin says no plans to go to Beijing for...

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said nothing is scheduled yet for the U.S. to go to Beijing for the next round of trade talks.

Marketsread more

Mortgage refinances surge 8%, as rates fall to the lowest level...

Homeowners are taking advantage of lower interest rates, rushing to refinance their mortgages before rates potentially turn higher again.

Real Estateread more

Justice Dept staff reportedly recommends blocking T-Mobile's deal...

The U.S. Justice Department's Antitrust Division staff has recommended the agency sue to block T-Mobile US's $26 billion acquisition of smaller rival Sprint, according to two...

Technologyread more

Lowe's tumbles as earnings fall short and forecast cut as higher...

Lowe's shares plummeted 8% before the bell Wednesday after the company posted mixed fiscal first-quarter results and cut its forecast for the year, as higher costs weighed on...

Retailread more

This walking robot could soon be delivering your packages

It may be years from visiting your neighborhood, but a walking robot is part of Ford's vision for how its autonomous vehicles will deliver packages.

Autosread more

Saudi oil giant Aramco strikes deal to buy US natural gas from...

The agreement would see Aramco buy 5 million tons of LNG per year from Sempra's Port Arthur, Texas export terminal.

Energyread more
Tech

SoftBank-owned chip designer Arm reportedly cuts ties with Huawei

Ryan Browne@Ryan_Browne_
Key Points
  • Huawei instructed employees to halt "all active contacts, support entitlements, and any pending engagements," the BBC reports.
  • The news is another blow for Huawei, which has faced intense political pressure from Washington over national security concerns.
The Huawei logo is display during CES 2018 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on January 9, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
David Becker | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Arm Holdings, the British chip designer owned by SoftBank, is reportedly suspending business with Huawei.

The firm instructed employees to halt "all active contacts, support entitlements, and any pending engagements" with the Chinese telecommunications, the BBC reported, in order to comply with U.S. trade restrictions.

"Arm is complying with all of the latest regulations set forth by the U.S. government," a spokesperson for the company told CNBC by email, but declined to comment further.

A spokesperson for Huawei meanwhile said it recognized the pressure its suppliers are facing amid "politically motivated decisions."

"We are confident this regrettable situation can be resolved and our priority remains to continue to deliver world-class technology and products to our customers around the world."

The news is another blow for Huawei, which has faced intense political pressure from Washington over national security concerns. The U.S. administration recently added the firm to a trade blacklist that blocks it from buying U.S. technology without special approval.

Google had come out as an early mover in distancing itself from Huawei, however the tech giant recently said it would resume business with Huawei over the next 90 days after the U.S. eased restrictions on mobile and internet broadband firms.

It also comes as EE, the U.K. mobile network operator owned by BT, said it would put the launch of Huawei 5G smartphones on pause.

You can read more about Arm's decision here.