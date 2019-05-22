SoftBank-owned chip designer Arm reportedly cuts ties with Huawei

Qualcomm suppressed competition in the market for cellphone chips and used its position to impose excessive licensing fees, a U.S. judged ruled.Technologyread more
Morgan Stanley caused a stir with its "bear case" scenario of $10. Now, Citi is getting in on the act.Investingread more
China is considering cutting natural gas purchases from the U.S. in its tit-for-tat on trade, according to the South China Morning Post.Marketsread more
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is scheduled to testify before the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday about the international financial system.Politicsread more
Target's e-commerce sales also surged 42%, as shoppers increasingly turned to its curbside pickup service for online orders, something Amazon can't offer.Retailread more
Stock markets are slowly healing from the worst of the month's trade war sell-off, and one under-the-surface indicator suggests the S&P 500 might completely recover before...Trading Nationread more
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said nothing is scheduled yet for the U.S. to go to Beijing for the next round of trade talks.Marketsread more
Homeowners are taking advantage of lower interest rates, rushing to refinance their mortgages before rates potentially turn higher again.Real Estateread more
The U.S. Justice Department's Antitrust Division staff has recommended the agency sue to block T-Mobile US's $26 billion acquisition of smaller rival Sprint, according to two...Technologyread more
Lowe's shares plummeted 8% before the bell Wednesday after the company posted mixed fiscal first-quarter results and cut its forecast for the year, as higher costs weighed on...Retailread more
It may be years from visiting your neighborhood, but a walking robot is part of Ford's vision for how its autonomous vehicles will deliver packages.Autosread more
Arm Holdings, the British chip designer owned by SoftBank, is reportedly suspending business with Huawei.
The firm instructed employees to halt "all active contacts, support entitlements, and any pending engagements" with the Chinese telecommunications, the BBC reported, in order to comply with U.S. trade restrictions.
"Arm is complying with all of the latest regulations set forth by the U.S. government," a spokesperson for the company told CNBC by email, but declined to comment further.
A spokesperson for Huawei meanwhile said it recognized the pressure its suppliers are facing amid "politically motivated decisions."
"We are confident this regrettable situation can be resolved and our priority remains to continue to deliver world-class technology and products to our customers around the world."
The news is another blow for Huawei, which has faced intense political pressure from Washington over national security concerns. The U.S. administration recently added the firm to a trade blacklist that blocks it from buying U.S. technology without special approval.
Google had come out as an early mover in distancing itself from Huawei, however the tech giant recently said it would resume business with Huawei over the next 90 days after the U.S. eased restrictions on mobile and internet broadband firms.
It also comes as EE, the U.K. mobile network operator owned by BT, said it would put the launch of Huawei 5G smartphones on pause.
You can read more about Arm's decision here.