SoftBank-owned chip designer Arm reportedly cuts ties with Huawei

The Huawei logo is display during CES 2018 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on January 9, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Arm Holdings, the British chip designer owned by SoftBank, is reportedly suspending business with Huawei.

The firm instructed employees to halt "all active contacts, support entitlements, and any pending engagements" with the Chinese telecommunications, the BBC reported, in order to comply with U.S. trade restrictions.

"Arm is complying with all of the latest regulations set forth by the U.S. government," a spokesperson for the company told CNBC by email, but declined to comment further.

A spokesperson for Huawei meanwhile said it recognized the pressure its suppliers are facing amid "politically motivated decisions."

"We are confident this regrettable situation can be resolved and our priority remains to continue to deliver world-class technology and products to our customers around the world."

The news is another blow for Huawei, which has faced intense political pressure from Washington over national security concerns. The U.S. administration recently added the firm to a trade blacklist that blocks it from buying U.S. technology without special approval.