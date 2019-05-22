Skip Navigation
Market Insider

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: L Brands, Avon and NetApp

Nadine El-Bawab@nadineelbawab
People are seen inside the newly opened Victoria's Secret shop in Shanghai on February 24, 2017.
Johannes Eisele | AFP | Getty Images

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Shares of L Brands surged nearly 13% in extended trading on Wednesday after the parent company of retailers Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works reported first-quarter results that surpassed expectations. The company reported earnings of 14 cents per share on revenue of $2.63 billion. Wall Street had expected the company to break even, and to report revenue of $2.56 billion, according to Refinitiv consensus estimates. L Brands raised the lower end of its guidance for the current fiscal year.

L Brands reported flat comparable sales, while analysts had expected sales to fall 1.3%. Comparable sales of Bath & Body Works, alone, jumped 13%, compared with the expected 5.2% increase.

Brazil-based cosmetics firm Natura announced it will buy Avon Products in an all-stock deal, and shares of Avon soared 16% after hours. The deal values cosmetics company Avon at approximately $1.6 billion. The stock had already gained 9% during the regular trading session.

NetApp stock plunged more than 6% after the data services and management company reported earnings for its fiscal fourth quarter that missed estimates on the top and bottom lines, as well as weak first-quarter guidance. NetApp reported earnings of $1.22 per share and revenue of $1.59 billion, while analysts had expected earnings of $1.26 per share and revenue of $1.64 billion, according to Refinitiv consensus estimates.

The company expects earnings per share between 75 cents and 86 cents for its fiscal first quarter, lower than the Street estimate of $1.04 per share.