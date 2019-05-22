Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: L Brands, Avon and NetApp

Among the many ways Trump has shattered White House norms, his impulsive public communications rank among the most consequential. By inspiring investors or spooking them, his...Politicsread more
Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:
Shares of L Brands surged nearly 13% in extended trading on Wednesday after the parent company of retailers Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works reported first-quarter results that surpassed expectations. The company reported earnings of 14 cents per share on revenue of $2.63 billion. Wall Street had expected the company to break even, and to report revenue of $2.56 billion, according to Refinitiv consensus estimates. L Brands raised the lower end of its guidance for the current fiscal year.
L Brands reported flat comparable sales, while analysts had expected sales to fall 1.3%. Comparable sales of Bath & Body Works, alone, jumped 13%, compared with the expected 5.2% increase.
Brazil-based cosmetics firm Natura announced it will buy Avon Products in an all-stock deal, and shares of Avon soared 16% after hours. The deal values cosmetics company Avon at approximately $1.6 billion. The stock had already gained 9% during the regular trading session.
NetApp stock plunged more than 6% after the data services and management company reported earnings for its fiscal fourth quarter that missed estimates on the top and bottom lines, as well as weak first-quarter guidance. NetApp reported earnings of $1.22 per share and revenue of $1.59 billion, while analysts had expected earnings of $1.26 per share and revenue of $1.64 billion, according to Refinitiv consensus estimates.
The company expects earnings per share between 75 cents and 86 cents for its fiscal first quarter, lower than the Street estimate of $1.04 per share.