Coming soon: a world without cash

Largely thanks to hurried commuters, the U.S. is finally embracing contactless payments, which will likely accelerate the move away from cash in favor of credit, debit and mobile wallets.

On May 31, New York City subways and buses will enable riders to tap a contactless bank card or their mobile wallet at some turnstiles to pay fares, according to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which runs America's largest urban transportation network.

Initially, riders can tap to pay at subway stations along the 4/5/6 lines between the Grand Central-42nd Street station and the Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center station, and on all Staten Island buses. The new fare payment system, called OMNY, should be available on all New York City subway lines and bus routes by late 2020, the MTA said.

"A lot of the key everyday users will be big drivers in habituating contactless payments, " said Dan Sanford, the global head of contactless payments at Visa. "It really will be a tipping point that drives adoption."