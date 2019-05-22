US trade chief is expected to discuss China with officials from Japan and EU this week

Skip Navigation
Potential Fed nominee Shelton wants a change in the way interest...

The economist thinks the Fed ought to pay more attention to financial markets when setting interest rates.

The Fed

American businesses in China: Tariffs are hurting us

U.S. President Donald Trump's latest tariff increase — and Beijing's plans to counter them — are hitting U.S. companies in China, according to a joint survey this month by...

China Economy

Tencent chief says he's watching whether the trade war will turn...

"We are also constantly watching whether the trade war will turn into a tech war," Ma said Tuesday, according to a CNBC translation of his Chinese remarks published by a locak...

China Economy

A wave of earnings shows department stores still don't know how...

Kohl's, J.C. Penney and Nordstrom release disappointing earnings news, putting a damper on their sector.

Retail

Jeff Bezos tells employees he's 'very excited' about the auto...

Bezos's comments give a rare glimpse into his interest in the auto industry. Amazon recently invested in two self-driving start-ups.

Technology

The most popular stocks for hedge fund managers are crushing the...

While investing often seems like a contrarian game where going against the flow feels like the better bet, the reality is that investors who bought the most-favored stocks...

Hedge Funds

Chinese ambassador on trade talks: The US 'changes its mind so...

Talks between the world's two largest economies have stalled after each nation lobbied higher tariffs on the other's imports.

Trade

It's not just WhatsApp, most messaging apps likely have security...

"Pretty much the entire suite of apps that 'talk' over the internet could be vulnerable," said Tom Uren, a senior analyst at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute's...

Cybersecurity

China makes its case for Hong Kong's divisive extradition bills

A Chinese official in Hong Kong is urging the quick passage of legal measures to allow fugitives to be transferred to the mainland.

China Politics

A major Chinese automaker postpones its US launch as trade war...

GAC Motor said its delaying its launch in the U.S. but had no timeline when it could launch there.

Autos

US reportedly considering blacklisting Chinese surveillance tech...

The U.S. administration is considering limits to Chinese video surveillance firm Hikvision's ability to buy U.S. technology, the New York Times reported on Tuesday, deepening...

World Politics

Asia stocks subdued as US-China trade tensions linger

Markets in Asia traded cautiously on Wednesday morning as trade tensions continued to linger between the U.S. and China.

Asia Markets
World Economy

US trade chief is expected to discuss China with officials from Japan and EU this week

Key Points
  • U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer will meet with officials from the European Union and Japan at the OECD meeting in Paris this week, his office said.
  • The meeting is expected to focus largely on Chinese subsidies.
U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer speaks during a meeting on trade held by U.S. President Donald Trump with governors and members of Congress at the White House on April 12, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Getty Images

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer will meet with officials from the European Union and Japan in Paris on Thursday regarding joint efforts to address the non market-oriented policies and practices of other countries, his office said.

The meeting, which is expected to focus largely on Chinese subsidies, will take place on the sidelines of the ministerial meeting of the 36-member Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) in Paris on Wednesday and Thursday.

Lighthizer will also hold several bilateral meetings with key trading partners, and attend an informal ministerial meeting of the World Trade Organization, his office said in a statement.