'Very dangerous': Putin, Trump want to weaken the European Union, top official says

Chinese social media users are rallying behind Huawei

Consumers in China are taking to social media to express their support for Huawei as the U.S. government looks to ramp up pressure on the Chinese smartphone maker.

Technologyread more

The future of Italy's coalition government remains uncertain

Tensions between the two parties have heightened in recent months as the campaign for seats in the Brussels and Strasbourg-based parliament has crescendoed.

Europe Politicsread more

Shares of Saudi shopping mall giant slip in major IPO launch

Shares of Saudi shopping mall operator Arabian Centres were trading at 24.5 riyals ($6.53) just after markets opened in Riyadh.

IPOsread more

'Very dangerous': Putin, Trump want to weaken the EU, top...

There is at least one thing in common between the U.S. and Russia – their willingness to weaken the European Union, a top EU official said.

Politicsread more

American businesses in China: Tariffs are hurting us

U.S. President Donald Trump's latest tariff increase — and Beijing's plans to counter them — are hitting U.S. companies in China, according to a joint survey this month by...

China Economyread more

Tencent chief says he's watching whether the trade war will turn...

"We are also constantly watching whether the trade war will turn into a tech war," Ma said Tuesday, according to a CNBC translation of his Chinese remarks published by a locak...

China Economyread more

TransferWise is now Europe's most valuable fintech start-up,...

TransferWise, the money transfer start-up, was valued at $3.5 billion after investors bought $292 million of shares in a secondary sale.

Technologyread more

Modi's likely return to power looks like good news for Indian...

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's likely return to power for a second term will likely be positive for his country's growth, according to economists and investors.

Asia Economyread more

A wave of earnings shows department stores still don't know how...

Kohl's, J.C. Penney and Nordstrom release disappointing earnings news, putting a damper on their sector.

Retailread more

It's not just WhatsApp, most messaging apps likely have security...

"Pretty much the entire suite of apps that 'talk' over the internet could be vulnerable," said Tom Uren, a senior analyst at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute's...

Cybersecurityread more

Jeff Bezos tells employees he's 'very excited' about the auto...

Bezos's comments give a rare glimpse into his interest in the auto industry. Amazon recently invested in two self-driving start-ups.

Technologyread more

The most popular stocks for hedge fund managers are crushing the...

While investing often seems like a contrarian game where going against the flow feels like the better bet, the reality is that investors who bought the most-favored stocks...

Hedge Fundsread more
Politics

'Very dangerous': Putin, Trump want to weaken the European Union, top official says

Silvia Amaro @Silvia_Amaro
VIDEO1:2701:27
Some populists have close ties to Russia and Putin, EU official says
Squawk Box Europe

There is at least one thing in common between the U.S. and Russia — their willingness to weaken the European Union, a high-ranking European official told CNBC.

As European voters prepare to head to the polls later this week and choose new lawmakers to the European Parliament, there is a lot of debate about the challenges within the 28-member union. However, Jyrki Katainen, vice president of the European Commission told CNBC Tuesday that the external challenges have never been so hard.

"Countries like Russia, China but also the United States have challenged us harder than before," Katainen said in Brussels.

"We are (for the) first time in the history in a situation where the President of the United States and (the) President of Russia seem to share the same view on Europe: the weaker, the better, because they think that it's better for their own country, which is obviously not right," Katainen, who is also the former prime minister of Finland said.

The transatlantic relationship has been particularly challenging for the EU since President Trump came into power in 2016. Their differences have been clear on issues such as climate change and trade.

President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin attend a joint press conference after a meeting at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, on July 16, 2018. 
Brendan Smialowski | AFP | Getty Images

But the EU's relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin is yet another challenge.

The EU has essentially been at odds with Russia, particularly since 2014, when Moscow annexed Crimea and the 28-member bloc decided to impose sanctions against the Kremlin.

According to Katainen, Russia is also responsible for boosting some populist parties, which are shaking the EU and represent an internal challenge.

"The EU is also challenged from within," Katainen said in reference to the nationalist rhetoric surging across the EU.

"(These parties) want to weaken and fragment the EU – and some of those have also very close connection to Russia, to President Putin. So Russia has obviously financed some of those parties, they have interfered to our democratic processes, for instance referenda or national elections in order to weaken the EU, in order to create division between the people inside the country," he said, describing this issue as "very dangerous."

In Austria, the European elections have been clouded by a scandal involving the country's deputy prime minister. Heinz-Christian Strache, leader of the far-right Freedom Party, was forced to resign after a video showed him proposing government contracts to a supposed Russian oligarch's niece.

Opinion polls have suggested that nationalist parties could gain as much as 30% of seats in the European Parliament after this week's election.

However, Katainen sounded relieved that despite their growing size in EU politics, the majority in the European Parliament and most European governments are still pro-EU.