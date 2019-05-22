Watch: Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin testifies before Maxine Waters' House Financial Services Committee

Qualcomm suppressed competition in the market for cellphone chips and used its position to impose excessive licensing fees, a U.S. judged ruled.Technologyread more
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is scheduled to testify before the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday about the international financial system.
Mnuchin's last appearance before the committee in April was contentious. Committee Chairwoman Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., and Mnuchin sparred over the length of the hearing, with Mnuchin at one point telling Waters he had a foreign dignitary waiting in his office.
"If you'd wish to keep me here so that I don't have my important meeting and continue to grill me, then we can do that," Mnuchin said.
"I will cancel my meeting and I will not be back here. I will be very clear if that's the way you'd like to have this relationship."
Waters told Mnuchin at the time that he should not "instruct me as to how I am to conduct this committee."