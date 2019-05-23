The top 5 best—and worst—US metros to live in if you want to save money

Saving money can be hard: While key expenses like housing and student loans continue to rise, wages have remained mostly stagnant for many American workers.

Depending on where you live, however, it can be easier — or harder — to stash away more.

To determine where Americans are able to save the most, personal finance website Bankrate calculated how much money residents in the 50 largest U.S. metro areas would need to build a six-month emergency fund, factoring in costs such as median income, monthly mortgage payments, taxes, groceries, transportation, health care and utilities. Data was collected from ATTOM Data Solutions, the Council for Community and Economic Research, Insure.com, the National Bureau of Economic Research and the U.S. Census Bureau.

From there, the site found how much the typical household could potentially save each year after covering necessities, and therefore how many months it would take to build an emergency fund.

Here are the top five metros where it's easiest to save: