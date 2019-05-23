The 5G rollout has cell tower stocks in 'raging bull market mode': Cramer

Skip Navigation
Mortgage rates fall sharply on China trade tensions

Investors are rushing into the relative safe haven of the bond market, causing the yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury to plummet.

Real Estateread more

Dow drops more than 250 points, continuing this month's slide on...

Stocks fell sharply on Thursday as investors started to fear the U.S.-China trade war is slowing the economy.

Marketsread more

WikiLeaks' Julian Assange charged with 17 new criminal counts

The charges allege he published secret documents obtained by former Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning, some of which included the disclosure of foreigners who were...

Politicsread more

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: HP, Autodesk, Boeing...

See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on Thursday, May 23.

Market Insiderread more

Wall Street is becoming convinced the trade war is here to stay

Wall Street is becoming convinced that both the White House and Beijing are willing to engage in a protracted trade war that could begin to hit consumers and slow global...

Market Insiderread more

Cramer: Investors' hope for trade deal is keeping the market off...

Sentiment is "not negative enough to trigger a huge rally ... unless we get some kind of real breakthrough with China," Jim Cramer says.

Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more

Oracle's Larry Ellison got crushed on his Tesla investment this...

Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison disclosed a $1 billion stake in Tesla in late December. It's now worth about $580 million.

Technologyread more

The bond market is sending a scary message of recession, rate...

Investors rushed into the safety of bonds Thursday and sold stocks, as it appeared the trade war could be prolonged and more painful for the world economy than expected.

Market Insiderread more

Elon Musk to employees: Tesla made an average of 900 Model 3s a...

The e-mail's optimistic tone helped Tesla shares turn positive for the first time in seven days.

Technologyread more

Trump: 'I can imagine Huawei being included' in a US-China trade...

The president signaled that he is open to negotiating U.S. restrictions on the Chinese telecom giant as part of a broader trade deal, even as he called Huawei a "very...

Politicsread more

This chart shows how chip stocks are ground zero for the trade...

Investors trying to get a gauge on the state of U.S.-China trade relations should look at shares of big chipmakers, according to Ned Davis Research.

Marketsread more

Trump insists Chinese tariffs will cover $16 billion farm trade...

The president addressed farmers and ranchers hurt by the trade war with China, just hours after his administration announced a new $16 billion farm and ranch aid package for...

Politicsread more

Mad Money

The 5G rollout has cell tower stocks in 'raging bull market mode': Cramer

Tyler Clifford@_TylerTheTyler_
Key Points
  • Tower companies, such as American Tower, Crown Castle and SBA Communications, have minor exposure to China and continue riding the decades-long tailwinds in wireless technology, Cramer says.
  • "Once you build a tower, you can just add another antenna to it when you pick up a new client, so the margins are terrific," he says.  
  • Cramer reviews his favorite stock plays in the industry.

As the broader market labors through a tough trading stint, the cell phone tower sector has been one of a few that have soared.

The impending rollout of the next generation of cellular network technology has been a catalyst for the group and has made tower real estate more valuable, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Thursday.

"When you see a group rally on an ugly day, wow, you might want to check ... what's driving the strength," the "Mad Money" host said. "The cell tower stocks are in raging bull market mode, with the coming build-out of 5G giving them an extra catalyst."

Semiconductor companies have been buoyed as 5G suppliers, but the industry has taken a hit from a U.S.-China trade war. Tower companies, such as American Tower, Crown Castle and SBA Communications, have minor exposure to China and continue riding the decades-long tailwinds in wireless technology, Cramer said.

"The 5G buildout requires an enormous amount of investment, and that's good news for the cell tower plays," he said.

Each business can lever multiple competitors in the phone industry on one piece of real estate, including AT&T, Verizon, Sprint and T-Mobile. 5G has become a national priority across the globe in the wake of the trade war and President Donald Trump's action against Chinese telecommunication companies ZTE and Huawei, Cramer said.

The cell tower companies "invest in the infrastructure that powers our wireless networks, then they charge carriers a fee to use that infrastructure," he said. "Once you build a tower, you can just add another antenna to it when you pick up a new client, so the margins are terrific."

Cramer reviewed his favorite stock plays in the industry:

American Tower

American Tower has 41,000 properties in the U.S. and 130,000 globally, making it the largest independent owner of wireless real estate. The majority of its revenue comes from outside the U.S. as well, Cramer said.

The firm posted a strong quarter earlier this month and yields just 1.8%, because "the stock price keeps rising faster than they can keep up," he said.

American Tower's one challenge, he noted, is in India, where the company sees 20% of its sales. India is experiencing carrier consolidation, which American Tower CFO Thomas Bartlett said impacted expectations for 2019.

"Other than that, this is a steady-eddie cell tower play absolutely worth owning," he said. "That said, with the stock less than $1 away from its highs ... you might want to wait for a pullback before you pull the trigger."

Crown Castle

Crown Castle has no international exposure and has trailed American Tower on the market, "but this year it's beginning to break out, and now it's my favorite in the space," Cramer said.

The company has historically produced small cell towers that fit on lampposts. These offer less coverage than high towers, but they act as a last leg in wireless connections to boost signal strength, he said.

"Put it all together, and you've got a stock that was practically tailor-made for this moment," Cramer said. "Plus, Crown Castle has a bountiful 3.5% yield, which is nothing to sneeze at."

SBA Communications

The smallest of the three brands, SBA Communications gets 80% of its business domestically.

Cramer said it's his least favorite of the group, because it plays in the shadows of American Tower and Crown Castle, while sporting the worst balance sheet of the three. Although SBA reported a great quarter in late April, Cramer was perplexed that management did not mention 5G in the company's conference call presentation.

"When the analysts tried to ask them what 5G meant for their future, these guys seemed oddly eager to change the subject," he said. "It's a nice, simple growth story driven by the ever rising need for more bandwidth. But if you want a 5G play, I think you're better off with American Tower or new-fave Crown Castle."

