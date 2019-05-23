Amazon is reportedly working on wearables that can read your emotions

A Ministry of Commerce spokesperson did not mention any U.S. actions specifically, but it's been a tense couple of weeks for the trade negotiations.World Politicsread more
Amazon is working on a voice-activated wearable capable of reading human emotions, Bloomberg News reported Thursday.
The e-commerce giant's hardware research and development group Lab126 and the voice software team behind Alexa are collaborating on the device, the news outlet reported, citing internal documents and a person familiar.
It's described internally as a health and wellness product, Bloomberg said, signaling another big leap by a major tech company into health. Amazon has previously indicated its interest in the sector with its $753 million deal to buy the online pharmacy PillPack.
The report said the device would come equipped with a microphone to listen into a user's voice and detect their emotional state. It added that it wasn't clear how far along the project, code-named Dylan, was or if it would ever become a commercial product.
Amazon declined to comment on the report.
You can read the full report on Amazon's health-focused wearable here.