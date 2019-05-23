Asia markets slide amid US-China trade jitters

Asia markets declined in Thursday morning trade as investors worried about the ongoing trade tensions between the United States and China.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan slipped 0.54% in early trade. Shares of index heavyweight and conglomerate Softbank Group plunged more than 3.5% after sources told Reuters that U.S. Justice Department staff have recommended blocking a deal between T-Mobile and rival Sprint.

In South Korea, the Kospi slipped 0.31%, while Australia's ASX 200 declined 0.19%.