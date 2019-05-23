China says trade talks can't continue unless US addresses its 'wrong actions'

A Ministry of Commerce spokesperson did not mention any U.S. actions specifically, but it's been a tense couple of weeks for the trade negotiations.World Politicsread more
U.S. stock index futures were lower Thursday morning, as market participants continue to monitor an intensifying trade war between the world's two largest economies.US Marketsread more
British Prime Minister Theresa May could announce her resignation in the next few days, according to U.K. media reports, as she faces increasing pressure from members of her...Europe Politicsread more
A federal judge in New York City on Wednesday said Deutsche Bank and Capital One can turn over financial documents related to President Donald Trump and his businesses in...Politicsread more
Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei's consumer business, said Huawei's own operating system for smartphones and laptops could be ready for use in China by fall this year.Technologyread more
Chinese government-aligned experts are stressing that the U.S. will need to negotiate a trade agreement with Asia's largest economy.China Economyread more
Shares of Chinese telecommunications heavyweight Huawei's suppliers took a hit on Thursday amid the ongoing fallout surrounding the Chinese telecommunications giant.Asia Marketsread more
Lawmakers, lobbyists and CEOs in the U.S. are looking to trying to pick out the best parts of the EU's privacy law called GDPR – and ditch what they see as the worst.Technologyread more
Indian Prime Minister Modi is on course to return to power for a second term after his party reportedly won big at the parliamentary elections.Electionsread more
The embattled German lender saw its share price hit a record low Monday, down nearly 5% since the start of the year.Banksread more
The interaction, witnessed by a senior administration official, followed President Donald Trump's abrupt exit out of a meeting with Democratic congressional leaders.Politicsread more
The latest U.S. actions on trade are preventing negotiations with Beijing from proceeding, China's Commerce Ministry said Thursday.
"If the U.S. would like to keep on negotiating it should, with sincerity, adjust its wrong actions. Only then can talks continue," Ministry of Commerce spokesperson Gao Feng said Thursday in Mandarin, according to a CNBC translation.
He did not mention any U.S. actions specifically, but it's been a tense couple of weeks between the world's two-largest economies. President Donald Trump unexpectedly announced earlier this month that tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods would increase to 25% from 10% on May 10. In the last two weeks, his administration also put Chinese telecom giant Huawei on a blacklist that prevents it from buying from American companies without U.S. government permission.
Google said Sunday it would cut ties with Huawei in order to comply with the order. But after the U.S. temporarily eased some restrictions on trade for the telecom and smartphone company, Google said Tuesday it plans to work with Huawei over the next 90 days.
"The U.S. ... crackdown on Chinese companies not only seriously damages the normal commercial cooperation between both countries, but it also forms a great threat to the security of the global industrial and supply chain," Gao said. "China is firmly opposed to this. We will closely monitor developments and make adequate preparations."
U.S Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC's Ylan Mui on Wednesday that a trip to Beijing has not been planned. Trump has said he plans to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in late June at the G-20 meeting in Japan.
When asked Thursday whether Xi would meet Trump then, Gao referred reporters to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Nearly three-fourths of respondents to a joint survey by the American Chambers of Commerce in Shanghai and Beijing said the latest round of U.S. tariffs and planned counter-tariffs from China are negatively affecting their businesses. Some respondents also noted increased scrutiny by customs authorities and other bureaucratic challenges.
Gao said Thursday that all foreign companies in China will be protected by the Chinese government. Regarding the issues some foreign companies raised, he said that China is working to address them and improve the business environment.