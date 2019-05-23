CNBC's 2019 Healthy Returns Summit: Full Panels

On May 21, CNBC's Healthy Returns returned for its second year, featuring interviews, panel discussions and presentations from some of the most influential leaders in health care. Speakers included United Therapeutics CEO Martine Rothblatt, Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, Novartis CEO Vasant Narasimhan, Cigna CEO David Cordani, Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky. A diverse set of innovative companies were represented, including Verily, Fitbit, Synthego, Kaiser Permanente, insito, Bright Health, Microsoft Health, Livongo and more. The CNBC Healthy Returns conference brings together top health care investors, CEOs and technologists to explore the innovations that will drive better outcomes, financially and clinically. Subscribe to the Healthy Returns to be the first to know about upcoming CNBC events, and get exclusive insights on health care innovation.

Watch the full sessions to discover how innovators and investors are working with patients and providers to develop dynamic new solutions and create healthy returns

Former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb is one of the most influential FDA commissioners ever. Watch his full interview with CNBC biotech and pharma reporter Meg Tirrell about the broad policy initiatives he developed and implemented and what lies ahead for the pharmaceutical industry.

Dr. Vasant Narasimhan, CEO of the Swiss-based pharma giant Novartis, talks innovation, new pricing models and new product pipelines, all at scale. Watch his one-on-one interview with CNBC's Jim Cramer about refocusing big pharma.

Faced with ever-rising prices for oft-used generic drugs, one provider decided to make its own. We check in on the progress of Civica Rx with one of its founders and current president and CEO of Intermountain Healthcare, Marc Harrison.

The number of doctor suicides in the United States is more than twice that of the general population. As the leader of one of the largest medical groups in the world, Dr. Ed Ellison is developing new ways to address the medical mental health crisis.

When Cigna closed its $54 billion deal in December to buy Express Scripts, it created one of the biggest providers of pharmacy benefits and insurance plans in the United States. Its purpose: to contain costs for employers and to leverage data to create more integrated care for consumers. We ask, how is it going so far? CNBC's Bertha Coombs leads a conversation is David Cordani, president and CEO of Cigna, alongside Tim Wentworth, president of Express Scripts and Cigna Services and former CEO of Express Scripts.

There are few, if any, more innovative, more daring, and more iconic health care executives. We'll hear about the process that drives groundbreaking invention, and her dream of permanently alleviating the shortage of transplantable organs.

Martine Rothblatt, founder and CEO of United Therapeutics presents her organization's latest innovation, followed by a conversation with "Fast Money" Host and "Power Lunch" co-anchor, Melissa Lee.

How, and what, you sweat can tell a lot about your overall wellness. Northwestern University professor John Rogers reveals how his wearable microfluidic sweat analytics system measures sweat and sweat biomarkers accurately and in real time so athletes, fitness pros and others can keep hydrated and stay healthy, alongside CNBC.com technology and health reporter, Christina Farr.

Alphabet's healthcare and life sciences arm is using data and machine learning to try and reinvent the famously difficult and inefficient clinical trial process. Head of product and Project Baseline platform lead of Verily Scarlet Shore presents on reinventing the clinical trial.

What companies are candidates for acquisition? Which unicorns will go public? Where will private money flow? "Squawk on the Street" Co-anchor David Faber leads a panel discussion with Lazard Ltd's Peter Orszag, Andreessen Horowitz's Jorge Conde and KKR's Ali Satvat.

Genomic medicine's progress and future potential is hugely exciting, but it comes with enormous ethical implications. So how can we ensure its responsible use? CNBC's Meg Tirrell sits down with Synthego CEO Paul Dabrowski, CEO, Standford Medical School's Dr. William Hurlbut and CRISPR Therapeutics CEO Dr. Samarth Kulkarni.

The global health care market is among the AI industry's fastest-growing subsectors. Watch this transformation panel to find out how companies in this space are using big data analysis and AI to reinvent drug development, diagnostics and delivery, featuring a discussion led by CNBC.com reporter Chrissy Farr with insitro founder and CEO Daphne Koller, Microsoft Healthcare Corporate Vice President Peter Lee, Livongo president Dr. Jennifer Schneide and Fitbit co-founder and CEO James Park.

When Biogen and its partner Eisai announced they were halting their clinical trial for Alzheimer's, Jeff Borghoff, a patient in the failed drug trial, was devastated. But he isn't giving up. Determined to find a treatment, he is exploring other possibilities. Here he shares important insights on the patient experience, alongside CNBC senior personal finance correspondent Sharon Epperson.

Groundbreaking technology, backbreaking costs, policy battles, incredible cures. A panel of leading health care influencers discuss what they see coming next, featuring Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health's Dr. Ashish Jha, Bright Health co-founder and CEO Bob Sheehy, and Town Hall Ventures general partner Andy Slavitt, in a conversation led by CNBC's Bertha Coombs.

The View from New Brunswick Johnson & Johnson is continuously pioneering new techniques and concepts for a brighter, healthier future. What the landscape looks like from atop one of the world's biggest and most admired health care companies. CNBC's Meg Tirrell concludes the day with J&J chairman and CEO Alex Gorsky.