David Tepper is reportedly converting hedge fund into a family office, returning outside capital

Appaloosa Management manager David Tepper has reportedly discussed returning the hedge fund's capital to investors and converting it to a family office to concentrate on running the Carolina Panthers.
Executives at Appaloosa have talked about a number of strategies for when they could return outside clients' money, sources told the Wall Street Journal. Appaloosa managed about $14 billion according to recent estimates.
Sources also reportedly told the Journal that the fund's employees have been instructed that Tepper's investment business is transitioning, with some interviewing with other investment firms.
Tepper's office did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.
Last year, the National Football League announced that Tepper had reached a deal to buy the Panthers franchise for a record $2.2 billion.
Sports teams have historically proven solid investments, as the value of the average NFL franchise more than doubled in the decade from 2007 to 2017, climbing to $2.52 billion from $957 million. At the time of Tepper's deal was announced in 2018, the price tag was the highest ever paid for a football franchise and dwarfing the $1.4 billion the Pegula family paid for the Buffalo Bills back in 2014.