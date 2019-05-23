Honda recalls 118,000 SUVs in the US for sudden air bag deployments

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Trump's Twitter feed confounds economic forecasters

Among the many ways Trump has shattered White House norms, his impulsive public communications rank among the most consequential. By inspiring investors or spooking them, his...

Politicsread more

Judge says Deutsche Bank, Capital One can give Trump financial...

A federal judge in New York City on Wednesday said Deutsche Bank and Capital One can turn over financial documents related to President Donald Trump and his businesses in...

Politicsread more

Huawei executive accused of stealing trade secrets from microchip...

CNEX, backed by Microsoft and Dell, filed new allegations in a Texas suit accusing China's Huawei and an executive of trade secrets theft.

Technologyread more

Asia's richest man to challenge Amazon's Jeff Bezos in India

With Amazon and Walmart facing regulatory hurdles in India, Reliance's Mukesh Ambani is

Technologyread more

Panasonic suspends some component shipments to Huawei amid US...

Japan's Panasonic said on Thursday it has stopped shipments of certain components to Huawei Technologies to comply with U.S. restrictions on the Chinese company.

Technologyread more

Asia markets slide amid US-China trade jitters

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC on Wednesday that a trip to Beijing to resume trade negotiations has not been scheduled yet, reducing hopes of a speedy resolution...

Asia Marketsread more

Don't expect Apple or Amazon to buy Tesla, Morgan Stanley warns...

Research analyst Adam Jonas, a long-time Tesla bull, said it's extremely unlikely that big tech firms like Apple or Amazon would buy it.

Technologyread more

Wells Fargo, TD Bank have already given Trump-related documents...

The disclosures come as a federal judge ruled Wednesday that two other banks — Deutsche Bank and Capital One — can give financial documents to Congress, NBC News reports.

Politicsread more

Shares of Victoria's Secret-owner L Brands spike nearly 11% after...

Shares of L Brands, the owner of Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works, rose nearly 11% in aftermarket trading Wednesday after the company reported it beat revenue and...

Retailread more

Fed minutes: No rate moves are coming 'for some time'

Officials remained firmly committed to a "patient" policy stance at their meeting earlier this month.

The Fedread more

Trump has lost his first two attempts to fight 'all the...

The president may have more success in the court fights to come, including appeals in the cases decided this week. But the two losses are nonetheless a dramatic setback for...

Politicsread more

Cramer: Target's Q1 shows it can beat Amazon, win in retail

"Target's gutsy decision to make its stores the centerpiece of its fulfillment system has turned out to be a brilliant move," Jim Cramer says.

Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
Autos

Honda recalls 118,000 SUVs in the US for sudden air bag deployments

Key Points
  • Honda Motor U.S. unit said on Wednesday it is recalling 118,000 2019 Honda CR-Vs following reports of three injuries tied to sudden airbag deployments.
  • After six unexpected driver airbag deployments that occurred without a crash, the Japan-based automaker said it is recalling the cars to replace steering wheel wire harnesses and supplemental restraint system cable reels.
  • There are so far no reports of related crashes, the automaker said.
Corporate image of the automotive brand Honda that exhibits its vehicles seen at the Automobile Trade Fair 2019 in Barcelona.
Ramon Costa/SOPA Images | LightRocket | Getty Images

Honda Motor's U.S. unit said on Wednesday it is recalling 118,000 new U.S. SUVs following reports of three injuries tied to sudden airbag deployments.

The Japan-based automaker said it is recalling the 2019 Honda CR-V to replace steering wheel wire harnesses and supplemental restraint system cable reels after six unexpected driver airbag deployments that occurred without a crash. There are so far no reports of related crashes, the automaker said.

Metal burrs on the interior surface of the steering wheel may result in damage that could lead to a short circuit and overheating of components, Honda said.

The issue is separate from a series of recalls Honda has conducted over the last decade to replace more than 21 million defective Takata air bag inflators in about 12.9 million U.S. vehicles that Honda has said are responsible for 16 U.S. deaths.

Honda also said it was recalling 19,000 U.S. vehicles that may have had Takata inflator replacement kits that were improperly installed before May 2018.