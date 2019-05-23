Here's how much money Americans think is enough to be 'financially comfortable'

For most Americans, having $1 million isn't nearly enough to be considered "wealthy." It would take a net worth of $2.27 million, according to Charles Schwab's 2019 Modern Wealth Survey.

Millionaire status isn't even enough to be considered "financially comfortable." Survey respondents say you need slightly more: a net worth of $1.1 million. Net worth means assets minus liabilities, so this is a picture of your total savings, including the value of your home, 401(k) and any other assets you may have, minus any debt.

How many Americans are actually worth over $1 million and, therefore, "comfortable"?

According to Spectrem Group, as of the end of 2018, there were 11.8 million U.S. households with a net worth of at least $1 million. That's more millionaires nationwide than ever before, but it still represents just a sliver of the population — less than 10%.

That means, by the Charles Schwab survey's standards, less than 10% of American households qualify as "comfortable."