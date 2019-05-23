Huawei says its own operating system could be ready this year if it can't use Google or Microsoft

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Huawei says its own operating system for smartphones could be...

Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei's consumer business, said Huawei's own operating system for smartphones and laptops could be ready for use in China by fall this year.

Technologyread more

India started counting votes for its massive election. Modi is...

After holding parliamentary elections over seven phases, India started counting the votes on Thursday — and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party-led coalition...

Electionsread more

Trump's Twitter feed confounds economic forecasters

Among the many ways Trump has shattered White House norms, his impulsive public communications rank among the most consequential. By inspiring investors or spooking them, his...

Politicsread more

Judge says Deutsche Bank, Capital One can give Trump financial...

A federal judge in New York City on Wednesday said Deutsche Bank and Capital One can turn over financial documents related to President Donald Trump and his businesses in...

Politicsread more

China has been emitting illegal greenhouse gas that destroys...

China accounted for 40% to 60% of the global increase in trichlorofluoromethane, or CFC-11, emissions between 2014 and 2017, a study found.

Scienceread more

Huawei executive accused of stealing trade secrets from microchip...

CNEX, backed by Microsoft and Dell, filed new allegations in a Texas suit accusing China's Huawei and an executive of trade secrets theft.

Technologyread more

Asia's richest man to challenge Amazon's Jeff Bezos in India

With Amazon and Walmart facing regulatory hurdles in India, Reliance's Mukesh Ambani is

Technologyread more

Panasonic suspends some component shipments to Huawei amid US...

Japan's Panasonic said on Thursday it has stopped shipments of certain components to Huawei Technologies to comply with U.S. restrictions on the Chinese company.

Technologyread more

Asia markets slip amid US-China trade jitters

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC on Wednesday that a trip to Beijing to resume trade negotiations has not been scheduled yet, reducing hopes of a speedy resolution...

Asia Marketsread more

Don't expect Apple or Amazon to buy Tesla, Morgan Stanley warns...

Research analyst Adam Jonas, a long-time Tesla bull, said it's extremely unlikely that big tech firms like Apple or Amazon would buy it.

Technologyread more

Wells Fargo, TD Bank have already given Trump-related documents...

The disclosures come as a federal judge ruled Wednesday that two other banks — Deutsche Bank and Capital One — can give financial documents to Congress, NBC News reports.

Politicsread more

Shares of Victoria's Secret-owner L Brands spike nearly 11% after...

Shares of L Brands, the owner of Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works, rose nearly 11% in aftermarket trading Wednesday after the company reported it beat revenue and...

Retailread more
Tech

Huawei says its own operating system could be ready this year if it can't use Google or Microsoft

Arjun Kharpal@ArjunKharpal
Key Points
  • Huawei's own operating system for smartphones and laptops could be ready for use in China by fall this year, a top executive tells CNBC.
  • Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei's consumer business says an international version of the operating system could then be ready for international markets by the first or second quarter of 2020.
  • It will have Huawei's App Gallery app store installed, he says.
  • Yu stresses that Huawei would only launch its own OS if it were permanently banned from using Google's Android or Microsoft's Windows.
VIDEO1:3401:34
Huawei's own operating system could be ready this year, executive says
Street Signs Asia

Huawei could have its own operating system for smartphones and laptops ready for use in China by fall this year, the head of the company's consumer division told CNBC.

Still, he stressed that would only happen if the company were completely stopped from using Google's and Microsoft's software.

A view of Huawei phones, seen in the shopping street in the Old Town of Amman on Jan. 30, 2019.
Artur Widak | NurPhoto | Getty Images

The Chinese technology giant was placed on a U.S. blacklist that required American firms to get permission from the government before selling anything to Huawei. That meant Huawei would no longer be able to license the version of Google's Android operating system that's complete with all of the U.S. firm's services.

However, Washington granted a temporary 90-day reprieve for Huawei, which will allow it to continue using American technology — for now.

VIDEO6:4906:49
What is Huawei?
CNBC Explains

Huawei has said in the past that it has its own operating system waiting in the wings if it were to be permanently blocked from Google and Microsoft software. Now, one of the company's top executives has told CNBC that the operating system could be ready by the fourth quarter of this year, with a version for its markets outside of China available in either the first or second quarter of 2020.

"Today, Huawei, we are still committed to Microsoft Windows and Google Android. But if we cannot use that, Huawei will prepare the plan B to use our own OS," Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei's consumer business, told CNBC on Thursday.

If Huawei isn't allowed to use Android, it could be damaging because the phones won't have the Google Play Store where consumers can download apps. Instead, users would need to find other ways to install their favorite applications.

However, Yu said Huawei's own app store, known as the App Gallery, would be available on its own operating system. The App Gallery is installed on Huawei's devices currently, but Google's Play Store is often the default app store for consumers.

The Huawei executive stressed that Huawei's own operating system would only be rolled out if the company were permanently blocked from using Google or Microsoft products.

"We don't want to do this but we will forced to do that because of the U.S. government. I think the U.S., this kind of thing, will also not only be bad news for us, but also bad news for the U.S. companies because we support the U.S. business, so we will be forced to do this on our own," Yu said. "We don't want to do this but we have no other solution, no other choice."

Each morning, the “Beyond the Valley” newsletter brings you all the latest from the vast, dynamic world of tech – outside the Silicon Valley.

Subscribe:

By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.