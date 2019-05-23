India, facing sanctions for Russian arms deals, says it wants to pivot spending to the US

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi applaud during their meeting in Grand Kremlin Palace, in Moscow, Russia, December,24, 2015.

WASHINGTON — On the heels of India's re-election of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the nation's Ambassador to the United States says national security and modernizing the military are among the government's top priorities.

And while India, the world's second-largest arms importer and fifth-largest economy, has inked the majority of its weapons deals with Russia, Indian Ambassador Harsh Shringla says New Delhi wants to pivot its defense spending to the United States.

According to the latest tally from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, also known as SIPRI, Russia remains India's top arms supplier, with the United States holding down the No. 2 spot.