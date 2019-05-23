Dolly Parton's Dollywood theme park just opened a new $37 million attraction — take a look

Cult favorite vacation destination Dollywood — musician Dolly Parton's 150-acre theme park destination in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee — has opened a new expansion, called Wildwood Grove. The new attraction area covers about 6 acres and cost $37 million, according to Dollywood, its largest capital investment in a single project.

Wildwood Grove was inspired by Parton's "daydreams and imaginations" from her childhood, Parton said in a statement, calling the attraction "so special to me." The new section has lots of kid-friendly rides and is intended for families to enjoy together, according to Dollywood.

Take a look.

Upon entering Wildwood Grove, visitors will see the 52-foot-tall Wildwood Tree, which features nearly 650 lighted butterflies and almost 9,000 faux leaves, according to Dollywood.