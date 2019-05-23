Dolly Parton's Dollywood theme park just opened a new $37 million attraction — take a look

Cult favorite vacation destination Dollywood — musician Dolly Parton's 150-acre theme park destination in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee — has opened a new expansion, called Wildwood Grove. The new attraction area covers about 6 acres and cost $37 million, according to Dollywood, its largest capital investment in a single project.
Wildwood Grove was inspired by Parton's "daydreams and imaginations" from her childhood, Parton said in a statement, calling the attraction "so special to me." The new section has lots of kid-friendly rides and is intended for families to enjoy together, according to Dollywood.
Take a look.
Upon entering Wildwood Grove, visitors will see the 52-foot-tall Wildwood Tree, which features nearly 650 lighted butterflies and almost 9,000 faux leaves, according to Dollywood.
Another new attraction is a 1,486-foot long roller coaster, the Dragonflier. It has a top speed of 45 miles per hour, according to Dollywood.
There is also Treetop Tower, a ride where the cabins are floating acorns, which reaches 40 feet high, going around in a circle.
The Great Tree Swing is a "leaf boat" ride that swings back and forth in the air like a "leaf falling," according to Dollywood.
On Black Bear Trail (a nature trail) kids can hop on toy bear rides that go through the forest.
Dollywood, which opened in 1986, attracts more than 3 million visitors a year. It announced a $300 million investment in 2013 to enhance the theme park. Among other projects the investment include the new DreamMore Resort in 2015 and Wildwood Grove.
Wildwood Grove opened to visitors on May 10. A one-day pass is $74. For kids ages 4 to 9 a day pass is, $61 and for those 62 or older it's $69.
