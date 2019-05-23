Sec. of State Pompeo says he's confident the oil market is well supplied despite Iran tensions

Skip Navigation
Top Stories

Dow futures drop 250 points, continuing this month's slide on...

Stock futures fell sharply as U.S.-China trade worries persisted with more companies suspending business with Chinese telecom giant Huawei.

China says trade talks can't continue unless US addresses its...

A Ministry of Commerce spokesperson does not single out any U.S. action, but it's been a tense couple of weeks for the trade war.

Tesla shares set to fall for a 7th straight day as more analysts...

Tesla was set for its seventh straight day of losses after more analysts joined the growing list of those concerned with its finances.

Secretary of State Pompeo: Huawei does work with the Chinese...

"For them to say that they don't work with the Chinese government is false," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tells CNBC.

David Tepper is reportedly converting hedge fund into a family...

Appaloosa's David Tepper has reportedly discussed returning the hedge fund's capital to investors and converting it to a family office.

A growing number of Chinese consumers are switching to Huawei...

Huawei is winning over more and more Apple fans in China as the escalated trade tensions stoked "nationalist sentiment," according to South China Morning Post.

Here's the level where you should start buying Tesla, according...

With Tesla shares skidding, two experts weigh in on what could be next for the automaker and its volatile stock.

The US tariffs on China have been paid almost entirely by US...

U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods are hurting an unintended target as the country's trade war with China rages on, a study by the International Monetary Fund found.

Papa John's founder Schnatter sells 3.8 million shares, but...

Papa John's founder John Schnatter has been selling his shares in the company but remains its largest shareholder.

US weekly jobless claims unexpectedly fall

First-time claims for state unemployment benefits were expected to total 215,000 for the most recent week, up slightly from the 212,000 claims reported for the previous week.

Chipotle downgraded because of rising pork price due to African...

Chipotle Mexican Grill is about to take a hit from rising prices due to African swine fever, according to BMO Capital Markets.

Energy

Sec. of State Pompeo says he's confident the oil market is well supplied despite Iran tensions

Tom DiChristopher@tdichristopher
Key Points
  • U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the Trump administration has taken measures to prevent oil prices from spiking.
  • The Trump administration tightened sanctions on Iran this month, raising concerns about undersupply and higher prices.
  • "We are confident that we've done the hard work to make sure that the market is well supplied," Pompeo says.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo holds a news conference at the State Department March 11, 2019 in Washington, DC.
Chip Somodevilla | Getty Images

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the Trump administration has taken measures to prevent oil prices from spiking while it attempts to drive Iran's crude exports to zero.

The administration has assured Americans that U.S. allies in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and elsewhere will fill the gap left by falling Iranian supply.

"We are confident that we've done the hard work to make sure that the market is well supplied, and I hope that we can continue to maintain that, and I think that we can," he told CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Thursday.

Supplies from Iran, one of the world's top oil producers, are expected to fall by hundreds of thousands of barrels per day in the coming weeks after Washington tightened sanctions on the Islamic Republic this month.

