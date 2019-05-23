Silent retreat: What a 3-day digital detox did for me

There are two rules at the Bali Silent Retreat: resist using any technology and no talking is allowed. It might not sound too challenging to do, but in today's hyper-connected world, I cringed at the idea of attempting three days — or 72 hours — of total silence where I'd be able to do nothing more than eat, sleep, read or just sit and stare into nearby rice fields. It was an ambitious feat for someone who often avoids viewing the data shown on my iPhone's Screen Time — the feature Apple rolled out which shows the amount of time spent on a phone in an effort to help curb user addiction to technology. Google's Android has also rolled out a similar feature.

Guests at Bali Silent Retreat in Indonesia are asked to refrain from any technology use. Uptin Saiidi | CNBC

We're using our phones a lot. Just take a look at what passengers are doing as they wait to board a bus or train in nearly any city. Perhaps it's no surprise that a Nielsen study found that U.S. adults spend 10 hours and 30 minutes each day interacting with media. The rise in tech usage has given way to a new billion-dollar mindfulness industry – which includes things from festivals with yoga and sober silent raves, to meditation apps like Calm and Headspace. "Technology can be used as a force for good, but I'm not sure that we're using it correctly at the moment," Rich Pierson, co-founder and CEO of Headspace told CNBC. "Smoking wasn't a weird thing back in the day," he said. "We may look back at our kind of smartphone usage and how we've used technology in the same way that we kind of potentially looked at smoking."

