Sterling slumps as Theresa May's time as UK leader edges to a close

A Ministry of Commerce spokesperson did not mention any U.S. actions specifically, but it's been a tense couple of weeks for the trade negotiations.
U.S. stock index futures were lower Thursday morning, as market participants continue to monitor an intensifying trade war between the world's two largest economies.
British Prime Minister Theresa May could announce her resignation in the next few days, according to U.K. media reports, as she faces increasing pressure from members of her...
A federal judge in New York City on Wednesday said Deutsche Bank and Capital One can turn over financial documents related to President Donald Trump and his businesses in...
Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei's consumer business, said Huawei's own operating system for smartphones and laptops could be ready for use in China by fall this year.
Chinese government-aligned experts are stressing that the U.S. will need to negotiate a trade agreement with Asia's largest economy.
Shares of Chinese telecommunications heavyweight Huawei's suppliers took a hit on Thursday amid the ongoing fallout surrounding the Chinese telecommunications giant.
Lawmakers, lobbyists and CEOs in the U.S. are looking to trying to pick out the best parts of the EU's privacy law called GDPR – and ditch what they see as the worst.
Indian Prime Minister Modi is on course to return to power for a second term after his party reportedly won big at the parliamentary elections.
The embattled German lender saw its share price hit a record low Monday, down nearly 5% since the start of the year.
The interaction, witnessed by a senior administration official, followed President Donald Trump's abrupt exit out of a meeting with Democratic congressional leaders.
The pound continued to hover around 4-month lows Thursday after Prime Minister Theresa May suffered another cabinet resignation and faced intensifying calls by some members of her party to step down.
Sterling versus the U.S. dollar has moved toward the $1.25 handle, falling to a low of $1.2603 just as European trading began on Thursday.
Around the same time the euro bought 88.385 pence. The pound is currently on track to suffer 14 consecutive days of losses against the euro zone's common currency.
A fourth attempt by May to secure domestic support for her Brexit withdrawal plan looks doomed to fail and calls for her to step down have amplified.
Adding to May's troubles was the resignation of House of Commons leader Andrea Leadsom on Wednesday evening. Leadsom is the 36th minister to resign in the almost three years of the May premiership.
"Investors should not be complacent about the threat of a no-deal exit, which we believe would take the pound as low as $1.15 and 0.97 versus the euro," UBS analysts said in a note Thursday.
May is expected to depart in the next few days and her Conservative Party will narrow down candidates to two people before conducting a run-off vote.
A number of Conservative lawmakers are thought to be in the race to be the next U.K. leader, but bookmakers put the former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson as favorite. Johnson confirmed his candidacy last week.
Johnson, a supporter of Brexit, has been hugely critical of May's attempts to agree a deal and has said that Britain has "nothing to fear" from leaving the trading bloc.
The investment bank J.P. Morgan said in a note Tuesday that a leadership victory for Johnson would likely trigger a number of defections from within the Conservative Party, strengthening the case for a general election.
