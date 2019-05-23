Trump administration to provide $16 billion in aid to farmers hurt by trade war, Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue confirms

Skip Navigation
Dow futures drop 250 points, continuing this month's slide on...

Stock futures fell sharply as U.S.-China trade worries persisted with more companies suspending business with Chinese telecom giant Huawei.

US Marketsread more

China says trade talks can't continue unless US addresses its...

A Ministry of Commerce spokesperson does not single out any U.S. action, but it's been a tense couple of weeks for the trade war.

World Politicsread more

Tesla shares set to fall for a 7th straight day as more analysts...

Tesla was set for its seventh straight day of losses after more analysts joined the growing list of those concerned with its finances.

Investingread more

Secretary of State Pompeo: Huawei does work with the Chinese...

"For them to say that they don't work with the Chinese government is false," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tells CNBC.

Politicsread more

David Tepper is reportedly converting hedge fund into a family...

Appaloosa's David Tepper has reportedly discussed returning the hedge fund's capital to investors and converting it to a family office.

Hedge Fundsread more

A growing number of Chinese consumers are switching to Huawei...

Huawei is winning over more and more Apple fans in China as the escalated trade tensions stoked "nationalist sentiment," according to South China Morning Post.

Marketsread more

Here's the level where you should start buying Tesla, according...

With Tesla shares skidding, two experts weigh in on what could be next for the automaker and its volatile stock.

Trading Nationread more

The US tariffs on China have been paid almost entirely by US...

U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods are hurting an unintended target as the country's trade war with China rages on, a study by the International Monetary Fund found.

Marketsread more

Papa John's founder Schnatter sells 3.8 million shares, but...

Papa John's founder John Schnatter has been selling his shares in the company but remains its largest shareholder.

Restaurantsread more

US weekly jobless claims unexpectedly fall

First-time claims for state unemployment benefits were expected to total 215,000 for the most recent week, up slightly from the 212,000 claims reported for the previous week.

Economyread more

Sec. of State Pompeo says he's confident the oil market is well...

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo joined CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Thursday.

Energyread more

Chipotle downgraded because of rising pork price due to African...

Chipotle Mexican Grill is about to take a hit from rising prices due to African swine fever, according to BMO Capital Markets.

Marketsread more
Politics

Trump administration to provide $16 billion in aid to farmers hurt by trade war, Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue confirms

Christina Wilkie@christinawilkie
Jeff Daniels@jeffdanielsca
Key Points
  • President Donald Trump is expected to unveil a $16 billion aid package for American farmers who have been hurt by the U.S. trade war with China.
  • Agricultre Secretary Sonny Perdue says the aid package would come from the tariffs currently being collected by the Treasury.
  • Tariffs on Chinese goods have been paid almost entirely by U.S. importers, according to the IMF.
Farmer walks through his soy fields July 6, 2018, in Harvard, Illinois, the same day China imposed retaliatory tariffs aimed at the US soybean market.
NOVA SAFO | AFP | Getty Images

The Trump administration is about to unveil its latest aid package for American farmers who have been hurt by the U.S. trade war with China.

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue confirmed Thursday the plan's centerpiece would be a $16 billion aid program intended to help mitigate the impact of decreased agricultural purchases from China, one of the consequences of the current impasse in trade negotiations between Washington and Beijing.

Speaking on Fox Business Network Thursday morning, Perdue said the aid package would come from the tariffs currently being collected by the Treasury. Tariffs on Chinese goods have been paid almost entirely by U.S. importers, according to a new International Monetary Fund study, and the costs are then passed on to U.S consumers.

Perdue's comments came as President Donald Trump was scheduled to deliver remarks about U.S. farmers later in the day.

American farmers are eagerly awaiting the U.S. Department of Agriculture's latest trade aid plan, but there are concerns that producers of corn and wheat could lose out with the package.

"Details on the new trade mitigation program will be forthcoming shortly, but we want to be clear that the program is being designed to avoid skewing planting decisions one way or another," USDA said in a statement Tuesday.

The agency declined to discuss details of Trump's plan to help farmers feeling the brunt of retaliatory tariffs from China. However, a source briefed on the new round of relief told CNBC the administration is offering "slightly more" than last year's aid in terms of payment levels for several commodities but probably "won't make everyone happy."

The source, who didn't want to be identified, wouldn't provide specific payment amounts under consideration but confirmed the package could be announced as early as Thursday. The direct payments to farmers under USDA's Market Facilitation Program announced in December included nine different commodities with soybeans getting about three-fourths of the nearly $10 billion in aid.

On Tuesday, Bloomberg reported the administration might offer about $2 per bushel for soybeans, or above the $1.65 per bushel given farmers in the earlier round of payments. Bloomberg also reported corn growers might get four cents per bushel, up from one cent last year, and wheat producers 63 cents compared with 14 cents previously.