Your first trade for Thursday, May 23

Stocks fell sharply on Thursday as U.S.-China trade worries persisted with more companies suspending business with Chinese telecom giant Huawei.Marketsread more
The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to its lowest level since 2017 as more traders grew confident in a longer U.S.-China conflict.Bondsread more
A Ministry of Commerce spokesperson does not single out any U.S. action, but it's been a tense couple of weeks for the trade war.World Politicsread more
"For them to say that they don't work with the Chinese government is false," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tells CNBC.Politicsread more
Facebook has stopped paying commission to staff for selling political advertisements on its platform, The Wall Street Journal reported.Technologyread more
Oil prices dropped on Thursday, extending falls from the previous session amid surging U.S. crude inventories as low refinery runs and ongoing trade tensions weighed on the...Energy Commoditiesread more
U.S. manufacturer growth hit new lows in May, the latest sign that the economic slowdown accelerated amid the ongoing trade war.Economyread more
Wall Street is under pressure, but a handful of stocks are breaking out to new highs. McDonald's, Waste Management, Hershey, Visa and Costco have notched records this month,...Trading Nationread more
No timetable has been set on returning the money to outside investors in Tepper's Appaloosa Management, source says.Hedge Fundsread more
Huawei is winning over more and more Apple fans in China as the escalated trade tensions stoked "nationalist sentiment," according to South China Morning Post.Marketsread more
Celebrity chef Mario Batali is being charged with indecent assault and battery, more than a year after admitting to sexual misconduct.Restaurantsread more
The "Fast Money " traders shared their first moves for the market open.
Tim Seymour was a buyer of McDonald's.
Karen Finerman was a buyer of Target.
Steve Grasso was a buyer of Walmart.
Brian Kelly was a seller of the Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF.
Trader disclosure: Steve Grasso is long stock AAPL, BHC, CAR, EVGN, GE, LEN, MJNA, OLN, PFE, T, TSE, WRK. Grasso owns Callable Trigger contingent yield note linked to SPX, RTY, and MXEA. Grasso's kids own EFA, EFG, EWJ, IJR, SPY, TUR. Grasso's firm is long stock BIDU, BIOS, CPB, CUBA, F, GDX, GE, GLD, GOLD, GSK, HPQ, IAU, IBM, ICE, KHC, MSFT, NEM, QCOM, QQQ, SNAP, SNGX, SQQQ, T, WAB, WDR, WRK. Brian Kelly is long Bitcoin, Litecoin and Ethereum, GLD, USO. Tim Seymour is long AMZN, AAPL, ACBFF, ACRGF, AMZA, ACB, APC, APH, BA, BABA, BAC, BIDU, BX, C, CCJ, CGC, CLF, CMG, CNTTF, CRLBF, CRON, CSCO, CWEB, CURLF, DAL, DIS, DPZ, DVYE, DYME, EEM, EUFN, EWM, FB, FDX, FXI, GE, GILD, GM, GOOGL, GTBIF,GTII, GWPH, HAL, HEXO, HK.APH, HRVOF, HVT, HYYDF, INTC, ITHUF, JD, KHRNF, KRO, KSHB, LEAF, LNTH, MAT, MCD, MJNE, MO, MOS, MPEL, MPX, MRMD, NKE, OGI, ORGMF, OTC, PAK, PHM, PYPL, RH, RL, SBUX, SQ, STZ, T, TER, TIF, TGOD, TNYBF, TRSSF, TRST, TWTR, UA, UAL, VALE, VIAB, VOD, X, XRT, YNDX, 700. Tim is short IWM, RACE, SPY, TSLA. Tim's firm is long CGC, HEXO, CRON, APH. Tim is on the advisory board of Green Organic Dutchman, Heaven, Kushco, Dionymed, Tikun Olam, CCTV, and Canndescent. Karen Finerman's firm is long ANTM, C, CBS, CPRI, FB, FDX, FL, FNAC, GOOG, GOOGL, GLNG, GMLP, JPM, LYV, SPY puts, SPY put spreads, TBT, URI, WIFI. Her firm is short IWM. Karen Finerman is long AAL, BAC, BOT Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, C, CAT, CBS, CPRI, DAL, DVYE, DXJ, EEM, EPI, EWW, EWZ, DVYE, FB, FL, GM, GMLP, GLNG, GOOG, GOOGL, JPM, LOW, LYV, KFL, MA, MTW, PRCP, SEDG, TACO, TGT, WIFI, WFM. Karen Finerman is long FB spread calls. Karen Finerman is short GOOG, GOOGL calls. Karen Finerman is long SPY puts. Bitcoin and Ethereum are in her kids' Trust.