25% of Americans say they worry about money 'all the time'

Americans are feeling mostly good about their finances, according to data recently published by analytics firm Gallup. At the start of 2019, in fact, their optimism "reached levels not seen in more than 16 years," Gallup found. Nearly 70% expected to be financially better off in a year.

About 56% describe their current financial situation as "good" or "excellent," the data shows, which is an increase of 10% from 2015 and the highest score since 2002. And 57% say their finances are getting better, which is also an increase of 10% since 2016 and the highest score 2002.

Two-thirds, or 66%, say they have enough money to "live comfortably."

It's worth noting that of the respondents who feel good about their finances, a majority tend to have higher household incomes, own stocks and be college-educated, and as a result, are "more likely than their counterparts to rate their own financial situation positively," Gallup says.

However, not everyone is as optimistic.