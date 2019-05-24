Apple bought a start-up that was working on monitoring asthma in children

Skip Navigation
Dow rises nearly 100 points, but posts longest weekly losing...

Stocks rose on Friday, but notched weekly losses as investors worried the U.S.-China trade war is hurting economic growth.

Three things could cause a 'second wave' in the market sell-off

The combination of mounting recession fears, bets on a more cautious Fed and a regular uptick in market volatility could spell more losses.

FDA approves Novartis' $2.1 million gene therapy as world's most...

The therapy, Zolgensma, is a one-time treatment for spinal muscular atrophy — a muscle-wasting disease and leading genetic cause of infant mortality, affecting 1 in every...

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises over $1 billion this year

SpaceX has raised just over $1 billion in financing since the beginning of the year.

Wall Street misunderstands Tesla, says analyst

An analyst for Ark Invest, which has a major investment in Tesla, says recent drastic price-target cuts by others on Wall Street are missing the big picture.

Here are the top contenders looking to become Britain's next...

Former Foreign Minister Boris Johnson is seen as the bookmaker's favorite to succeed outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May.

Apple bought a start-up that was working on monitoring asthma in...

Apple bought Tueo Health, which was developing tech to help parents monitor asthma symptoms in children, using a mobile app and commercial breathing sensors.

United extends Boeing 737 Max cancellations through early August

United Airlines will take its 14 Boeing 737 Max jets off its schedule for another month, through Aug. 3, canceling another 1,290 flights.

What to watch in the market in the week ahead

Trade could be a big factor for markets in the week ahead, but investors will also be attuned to fresh inflation data and the bond market, which is flashing new worries about...

'Here we go again': Judge blocks Mississippi 'heartbeat' abortion...

The Mississippi law is one among a number of states that have moved to pass new restrictions on abortion this year.

Pelosi frustrates Democratic activists on impeachment, but...

About three dozen House Democrats have called for impeachment hearings on President Donald Trump, a billionaire's TV ads rip the House for "doing nothing," and legal experts...

Trump approves massive arms deals to Saudi Arabia and UAE amid...

The Trump administration on Friday invoked a rarely used provision in federal law to bypass congressional review of arms sales to Saudi Arabia, citing threats the kingdom...

Apple bought a start-up that was working on monitoring asthma in children

Christina Farr@chrissyfarr
Steve Kovach@stevekovach
Key Points
  • Apple buys Tueo Health, which was working on a solution to help parents monitor asthma symptoms in children using a mobile app and commercial breathing sensors.
  • Apple has been adding new health-care features to its products in recent years, especially in the Apple Watch.
  • The company is also expected to revamp its Health app for iPhones at its annual developers conference on June 3.
Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Apple has acquired Tueo Health, a small start-up that was developing a system to help parents monitor asthma symptoms in sleeping children, according to a person familiar with the deal.

It's unclear how much Apple paid for Tueo Health. The start-up raised a small seed round of $1.1 million in funding in 2017. Tueo's CEO and co-founder Bronwyn Harris and chief operating officer Anura Patil changed their employer to Apple on their LinkedIn profiles in late 2018, which is likely around the time Apple completed its acquisition of the company.

An Apple spokesperson declined to comment.

Tueo Health was developing a mobile app that worked with commercial breathing sensors to help manage asthma symptoms in children. The app would send alerts to parents if their child's breathing changed at night.

Apple has been adding more health features across its products, especially the Apple Watch. The latest version of the Apple Watch can perform an echocardiogram and detect when a user falls, for example.

Apple is also expected to revamp its Health app for iPhones with new features such as tracking menstrual cycles as part of its iOS 13 update, according to Bloomberg. Apple is expected to announce its new iOS 13 features at its annual developers conference on June 3.

Apple CEO Tim Cook has also touted Apple's ambitions in health technology. He told CNBC's Jim Cramer in January of this year that he thinks health care will be "Apple's greatest contribution to mankind."

Apple is only known to have made two other health-care acquisitions. It bought a start-up called Gliimpse, which was developing technology to aggregate medical records, in 2016. It bought Beddit, a company that makes sleep sensors, in 2017.

Apple makes several small acquisitions like this each year. CEO Tim Cook told CNBC's Becky Quick earlier this month that Apple buys a new company every few weeks, adding that the company is "primarily looking for talent and intellectual property."

