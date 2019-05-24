China is driving growth in Asia's real estate market despite trade war headwinds, report finds

Real estate markets in Asia-Pacific grew at a record-breaking pace in the first quarter of this year — thanks in part to China and despite a global decline, according to real estate consultancy JLL.

The region recorded a new first-quarter high of $45 billion in real estate transaction volumes, according the company's Global Capital Flows report for the first quarter of 2019.

That's a 14% increase compared to a year ago — outperforming the Americas, as well as Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), the JLL report showed.

"Driving this performance was China, where quarterly investment surged to an all-time high of US$17 billion due to an increase in cross-border capital inflows and large-scale transaction activity," said the report which was released in May.

The "domestic consumption story is so strong" in China, JLL's head of Asia Pacific capital markets Stuart Crow told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia" on Thursday.

"We're seeing a huge amount of investment into the manufacturing — and most particularly in our world — the logistics real estate," Crow added. "Even some of the big players in China themselves, being Alibaba and JD.com, (are) investing in that logistics real estate sector. "