What to watch today: Dow to rebound, British PM May resigns, and Trump sees 'fast' China trade deal

BY THE NUMBERS

IN THE NEWS TODAY

STOCKS TO WATCH

HP Inc. (HPQ) reported adjusted quarterly earnings of 53 cents per share, beating estimates by 2 cents. The computer and printer maker's revenue also beat forecasts, and it issued a current quarterly outlook roughly in line with consensus. Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) came in 5 cents above forecasts with adjusted quarterly profit of 42 cents per share, although the business technology provider saw revenue fall short of analyst estimates. The company did, however, raise its financial targets for the full year. Ross Stores (ROST) earned an adjusted $1.13 per share for its latest quarter, a penny above estimates, while the discount retailer's revenue also beat forecasts. However, Ross gave weaker-than-expected current quarter guidance as it deals with underperformance in women's apparel as well as higher freight and wage costs. Deckers Outdoor (DECK) earned an adjusted 85 cents per share for its latest quarter, well above estimates of 8 cents, and the footwear maker's revenue also beat forecasts. Bottom line results were helped by an increase in gross margins. Autodesk (ADSK) earned an adjusted 45 cents per share for the first quarter, 2 cents below estimates, with the software maker's revenue also missing forecasts. However, its results improved over year-ago numbers as it increased subscription revenue. Intuit (INTU) beat consensus estimates by 15 cents with fiscal third-quarter profit of $5.55 per share, with the TurboTax software maker's revenue also above estimates. The company also raised its full-year forecast.

WATERCOOLER