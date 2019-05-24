European markets set to open higher amid continued political uncertainty

Skip Navigation
Mortgage rates fall sharply on China trade tensions

Investors are rushing into the relative safe haven of the bond market, causing the yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury to plummet.

Trump orders intel community to comply with probe of 2016...

President Donald Trump on Thursday directed the U.S. intelligence community to "quickly and fully cooperate" with Attorney General William Barr's investigation into the...

China drives growth in Asia's real estate market despite trade...

Despite a decline in global commercial real estate markets, Asia-Pacific continues to enjoy a record-breaking growth — thanks to China, according to the Global Capital Flows...

Harvey Weinstein reportedly has a tentative $44 million deal to...

The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times, citing people familiar with the deal, reported that $30 million would go to plaintiffs and $14 million would be used to pay...

Julius Baer assets hit record as money inflows pick up

Assets under management at Swiss private bank Julius Baer rose 12% in the first four months of 2019 to a record 427 billion Swiss francs ($425.34 billion).

Wall Street is becoming convinced the trade war is here to stay

Wall Street is becoming convinced that both the White House and Beijing are willing to engage in a protracted trade war that could begin to hit consumers and slow global...

US is considering duties on countries that undervalue their...

The U.S. Commerce Department said its proposed rule would amend the normal countervailing duty process to include new criteria for currency undervaluation.

SpaceX launches dozens of 'Starlink' internet satellites into...

SpaceX sent 60 satellites into space in a key first mission toward the company's own high-speed internet network.

Why the founder of this $1 billion start-up is happy she worked a...

Zilingo founder Ankiti Bose says working as an investment analyst helped her build her near-$1 billion fashion start-up.

TransferWise is now Europe's most valuable fintech start-up,...

TransferWise, the money transfer start-up, was valued at $3.5 billion after investors bought $292 million of shares in a secondary sale.

Asia markets mostly decline as investors worry over US-China...

Asia Pacific markets were mostly in negative territory on Friday morning as investors remained worried over trade tensions between the United States and China.

India's Modi begins talks for new cabinet after big election win

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party would have the first back-to-back majority in the lower house of parliament for a single party since 1984.

Markets

European markets set to open higher amid continued political uncertainty

Chloe Taylor
Key Points
  • European markets are expected to open higher on Friday, despite trade war fears continuing to put global stocks under pressure.
  • Stocks on Wall Street fell sharply during Thursday’s trading session.
  • Brexit developments will be closely monitored by investors, with British Prime Minister reportedly expected to announce a departure date on Friday.

European markets are expected to open higher on Friday, despite trade war fears continuing to put global stocks under pressure.

European Markets: FTSE, GDAXI, FCHI, IBEX

The FTSE is set to open 20 points higher at 7250.9, the French CAC index is expected to open 16 points higher at 5297.4, and Germany's DAX index is set to open 57 points higher at 12,009.2, according to IG.

Stocks on Wall Street fell sharply during Thursday's trading session, as fears mounted about the Sino-U.S. trade war's impact on the world economy.

Asian stocks were also impacted by ongoing concerns around the trade conflict. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares, excluding Japan, was trading around 0.6% lower on Friday, while Japan's Nikkei and the Shanghai Composite were also in negative territory.

Politics remains a central focus for European investors on Friday, as an EU-wide election continues into a second day.

Brexit developments will also be closely monitored, with British Prime Minister reportedly expected to announce a departure date on Friday. Sterling was trading at $1.2661 on Friday morning, trimming losses seen on Thursday but continuing to hover around a four-month low.