French police hunt suitcase bomber after blast in Lyon

The combination of mounting recession fears, bets on a more cautious Fed and a regular uptick in market volatility could spell more losses.Marketsread more
The therapy, Zolgensma, is a one-time treatment for spinal muscular atrophy — a muscle-wasting disease and leading genetic cause of infant mortality, affecting one in every...Health and Scienceread more
SpaceX has raised just over $1 billion in financing since the beginning of the year.Investing in Spaceread more
Stocks were headed for weekly losses on Friday as investors worry the U.S.-China trade war is hurting economic growth.US Marketsread more
An analyst for Ark Invest, which has a major investment in Tesla, says recent drastic price-target cuts by others on Wall Street are missing the big picture.Investingread more
Former Foreign Minister Boris Johnson is seen as the bookmaker's favorite to succeed outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May.Europe Politicsread more
United Airlines will take its 14 Boeing 737 Max jets off its schedule for another month, through Aug. 3, cancelling another 1,290 flights.Airlinesread more
J.P. Morgan economists say they now see a much slower economy in the second quarter, with growth of just 1%.Market Insiderread more
The Pentagon will send additional American troops, drones and fighter jets to the Middle East amid increasing tensions between the United States and Iran.Politicsread more
A spokesman for Nadler told CNBC that the chairman is "okay," and that he "seems to have been dehydrated and it was very warm in the room."Politicsread more
The Moelis & Co. founder says the current market volatility from tense U.S.-China relations is impacting large-cap stocks.Investingread more
French police were hunting a suspected suitcase bomber on Friday after an explosion in the central city of Lyon that injured 13 people, officials said.
The suspect was captured on security video leaving a case in front of a bakery shortly before an explosion occurred at around 5:30 pm, police sources and local mayor Denis Broliquier said.
Interior ministry officials initially said eight people had been injured, but police sources later put the number hurt at 13, with none of the injuries thought to be life-threatening.
President Emmanuel Macron, who was beginning a broadcast address as news of the explosion broke, described the incident as an "attack" with no fatalities. "My thoughts are with the injured," he said.
The Paris anti-terrorism prosecutor opened an investigation, with police treating the blast as an attempted homicide, law-enforcement officials said.
The partially masked suspect was recorded wheeling a bicycle as he arrived on the scene before leaving a case in front of the Brioche Doree bakery, where the blast later rained metal bolts on passersby, the police sources told Reuters.