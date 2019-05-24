French police hunt suitcase bomber after blast in Lyon

Skip Navigation
Three things could cause a 'second wave' in the market sell-off

The combination of mounting recession fears, bets on a more cautious Fed and a regular uptick in market volatility could spell more losses.

FDA approves Novartis' $2 million gene therapy for spinal...

The therapy, Zolgensma, is a one-time treatment for spinal muscular atrophy — a muscle-wasting disease and leading genetic cause of infant mortality, affecting one in every...

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises over $1 billion this year

SpaceX has raised just over $1 billion in financing since the beginning of the year.

Dow heads for fifth straight negative week, longest losing streak...

Stocks were headed for weekly losses on Friday as investors worry the U.S.-China trade war is hurting economic growth.

Wall Street misunderstands Tesla, says analyst

An analyst for Ark Invest, which has a major investment in Tesla, says recent drastic price-target cuts by others on Wall Street are missing the big picture.

Here are the top contenders looking to become Britain's next...

Former Foreign Minister Boris Johnson is seen as the bookmaker's favorite to succeed outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May.

United extends Boeing 737 Max cancellations through early August

United Airlines will take its 14 Boeing 737 Max jets off its schedule for another month, through Aug. 3, cancelling another 1,290 flights.

JP Morgan slashes second-quarter GDP forecast to just 1%

J.P. Morgan economists say they now see a much slower economy in the second quarter, with growth of just 1%.

Pentagon will send 1,500 troops to Middle East to counter...

The Pentagon will send additional American troops, drones and fighter jets to the Middle East amid increasing tensions between the United States and Iran.

House Judiciary Chairman and Trump foe Jerry Nadler nearly faints

A spokesman for Nadler told CNBC that the chairman is "okay," and that he "seems to have been dehydrated and it was very warm in the room."

M&A powerbroker: It's 'almost impossible' to get public firms to...

The Moelis & Co. founder says the current market volatility from tense U.S.-China relations is impacting large-cap stocks.

Acting Defense secretary to meet Chinese counterpart amid trade...

The meeting is expected to take place on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue defense summit in Singapore.

World News

French police hunt suitcase bomber after blast in Lyon

Key Points
  • French police were hunting a suspected suitcase bomber on Friday after an explosion in the central city of Lyon that injured 13 people.
  • The suspect was captured on security video leaving a case in front of a bakery shortly before an explosion occurred at around 5:30 pm.
  • The Paris anti-terrorism prosecutor opened an investigation, with police treating the blast as an attempted homicide.
French emergency workers arrive at the scene of a suspected package bomb blast along a pedestrian street in the heart of Lyon, southeast France, the local prosecutors' office said on May 24, 2019.
Philippe Desmazes | AFP | Getty Images

French police were hunting a suspected suitcase bomber on Friday after an explosion in the central city of Lyon that injured 13 people, officials said.

The suspect was captured on security video leaving a case in front of a bakery shortly before an explosion occurred at around 5:30 pm, police sources and local mayor Denis Broliquier said.

Interior ministry officials initially said eight people had been injured, but police sources later put the number hurt at 13, with none of the injuries thought to be life-threatening.

President Emmanuel Macron, who was beginning a broadcast address as news of the explosion broke, described the incident as an "attack" with no fatalities. "My thoughts are with the injured," he said.

The Paris anti-terrorism prosecutor opened an investigation, with police treating the blast as an attempted homicide, law-enforcement officials said.

The partially masked suspect was recorded wheeling a bicycle as he arrived on the scene before leaving a case in front of the Brioche Doree bakery, where the blast later rained metal bolts on passersby, the police sources told Reuters.

