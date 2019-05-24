German appeals court rules in favor of VW diesel owners

Sears opens its first Home & Life stores and plans to open more as it looks for a fresh start after bankruptcy.Retailread more
Former Foreign Minister Boris Johnson is seen as the bookmaker's favorite to succeed outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May.Europe Politicsread more
An analyst for Ark Invest, which has a major investment in Tesla, says recent drastic price-target cuts by others on Wall Street are missing the big picture.Investingread more
President Donald Trump, his businesses and members of his family on Friday appealed a federal judge's decision that Deutsche Bank and Capital One can turn over years of...Politicsread more
The markets have been slow to recognize the high-stakes game that's playing out on the world stage.Economyread more
Facebook's founder Mark Zuckerberg has held talks with the Winklevoss twins, his old rivals, about the social media giant's developing digital currency, the Financial Times...Bitcoinread more
May had failed to win a parliamentary majority on Britain's withdrawal from the European Union.Europe Politicsread more
The Trump administration proposed Friday to roll back health-care protections for transgender people by ending an Obama-era policy that prohibited health providers from...Health and Scienceread more
Analyst Michael Olson says he has "a high degree of confidence" that Amazon shares can reach the level without "significant changes to the business."Investingread more
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler says Mueller told the committee he would make his opening statement before the public.Politicsread more
The biggest U.S. gasoline price surge in years is running out of steam just in time for the start of the summer driving season.Energyread more
A regional appeals court in Karlsruhe on Friday ruled that German Volkswagen dealers must take back cars fitted with illegal software devices or give their customers new vehicles.
The case was brought by owners of VW and Audi cars built in 2009, 2011 and 2013.
It is the first time that a regional appeals court has ruled in favor of VW customers. Volkswagen said it would appeal the ruling at the Federal Appeals Court.