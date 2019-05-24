German appeals court rules in favor of VW diesel owners

Skip Navigation
Top Stories

Sears pins its future on small stores selling appliances,...

Sears opens its first Home & Life stores and plans to open more as it looks for a fresh start after bankruptcy.

Retailread more

Here are the top contenders looking to become Britain's next...

Former Foreign Minister Boris Johnson is seen as the bookmaker's favorite to succeed outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May.

Europe Politicsread more

Wall Street misunderstands Tesla, says analyst

An analyst for Ark Invest, which has a major investment in Tesla, says recent drastic price-target cuts by others on Wall Street are missing the big picture.

Investingread more

Trump appeals ruling that Deutsche Bank, Capital One can comply...

President Donald Trump, his businesses and members of his family on Friday appealed a federal judge's decision that Deutsche Bank and Capital One can turn over years of...

Politicsread more

Ron Insana: This is more than a trade war , it's a new Cold War

The markets have been slow to recognize the high-stakes game that's playing out on the world stage.

Economyread more

Zuckerberg reportedly held talks with Winklevoss twins about...

Facebook's founder Mark Zuckerberg has held talks with the Winklevoss twins, his old rivals, about the social media giant's developing digital currency, the Financial Times...

Bitcoinread more

Theresa May resigns as UK prime minister amid Brexit crisis

May had failed to win a parliamentary majority on Britain's withdrawal from the European Union.

Europe Politicsread more

Trump administration to roll back health protections for...

The Trump administration proposed Friday to roll back health-care protections for transgender people by ending an Obama-era policy that prohibited health providers from...

Health and Scienceread more

Amazon shares will reach $3,000 in 2 years, Piper Jaffray says

Analyst Michael Olson says he has "a high degree of confidence" that Amazon shares can reach the level without "significant changes to the business."

Investingread more

Robert Mueller wants to testify in private before Congress,...

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler says Mueller told the committee he would make his opening statement before the public.

Politicsread more

Soaring gasoline prices peak just in time for Memorial Day...

The biggest U.S. gasoline price surge in years is running out of steam just in time for the start of the summer driving season.

Energyread more

Chipotle may be headed for a 'slippery slope' as stock drops

A downgrade from BMO analysts led to an unsavory drop in Chipotle's stock, and some analysts are advising waiting out the weakness.

Trading Nationread more
Autos

German appeals court rules in favor of VW diesel owners

Julian Stratenschulte | picture alliance | Getty Images

A regional appeals court in Karlsruhe on Friday ruled that German Volkswagen dealers must take back cars fitted with illegal software devices or give their customers new vehicles.

The case was brought by owners of VW and Audi cars built in 2009, 2011 and 2013.

It is the first time that a regional appeals court has ruled in favor of VW customers. Volkswagen said it would appeal the ruling at the Federal Appeals Court.