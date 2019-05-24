Japan's core consumer inflation ticks up in April, BOJ's price goal stays distant

Skip Navigation
Mortgage rates fall sharply on China trade tensions

Investors are rushing into the relative safe haven of the bond market, causing the yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury to plummet.

Trump orders intel community to comply with probe of 2016...

President Donald Trump on Thursday directed the U.S. intelligence community to "quickly and fully cooperate" with Attorney General William Barr's investigation into the...

US is considering duties on countries that undervalue their...

The U.S. Commerce Department said its proposed rule would amend the normal countervailing duty process to include new criteria for currency undervaluation.

Asia markets trade mixed as investors worry over US-China trade...

Asia Pacific markets traded mixed on Friday morning as investors remained worried over trade tensions between the United States and China.

Wall Street is becoming convinced the trade war is here to stay

Wall Street is becoming convinced that both the White House and Beijing are willing to engage in a protracted trade war that could begin to hit consumers and slow global...

Dow drops more than 250 points, continuing this month's slide on...

Stocks fell sharply on Thursday as investors started to fear the U.S.-China trade war is slowing the economy.

FAA says there's no schedule for re-certifying Boeing 737 Max...

"The last thing I want is to put a date out there for lifting the grounding," said Dan Elwell, acting administrator for the FAA.

WikiLeaks' Julian Assange charged with 17 new criminal counts

The charges allege he published secret documents obtained by former Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning, some of which included the disclosure of foreigners who were...

TransferWise is now Europe's most valuable fintech start-up,...

TransferWise, the money transfer start-up, was valued at $3.5 billion after investors bought $292 million of shares in a secondary sale.

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: HP, Autodesk, Boeing...

See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on Thursday, May 23.

Cramer: Investors' hope for trade deal is keeping the market off...

Sentiment is "not negative enough to trigger a huge rally ... unless we get some kind of real breakthrough with China," Jim Cramer says.

Oracle's Larry Ellison got crushed on his Tesla investment this...

Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison disclosed a $1 billion stake in Tesla in late December. It's now worth about $580 million.

World Economy

Japan's core consumer inflation ticks up in April, BOJ's price goal stays distant

A Japanese flag is displayed as shoppers and pedestrians walk past stores at a shopping street in Tokyo, Japan, on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016.
Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Japan's core consumer prices rose 0.9 % in April from a year earlier, accelerating slightly from the previous month but remaining distant from the central bank's 2% target, underscoring the challenges it faces in ending deflation.

The data adds to worries for policymakers concerned about the damage escalating U.S.-China trade tensions could have on the export-reliant economy.

The increase in the nationwide core consumer price index (CPI), which includes oil products but excludes fresh food prices, matched a median market forecast and followed a 0.8 percent gain in March.

The so-called core-core CPI, which strips away the effects of volatile food and energy costs and is the main policy focus for the central bank, rose 0.6% in April, government data showed on Friday. It was the biggest increase since June 2016.

Japan's economy grew at an annualized 2.1% in the first quarter, defying forecasts for a contraction due to net contributions from exports.

But the expansion was overshadowed by weaknesses in capital expenditure and private consumption, casting doubt over the BOJ's argument that robust domestic demand will moderate the pain from slowing global demand.

Weak consumption would hamper the BOJ's attempts to boost inflation as companies would be discouraged from raising prices for fear of scaring away cost-sensitive shoppers.

Years of heavy money printing have failed to drive up inflation to the BOJ's elusive 2% target, forcing the central bank to sustain a massive stimulus despite the damage ultra-low interest rates is inflicting on financial institutions' profits.