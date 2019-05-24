'Here we go again': Judge blocks Mississippi 'heartbeat' abortion law

Stocks rose on Friday, but notched weekly losses as investors worried the U.S.-China trade war is hurting economic growth.US Marketsread more
The combination of mounting recession fears, bets on a more cautious Fed and a regular uptick in market volatility could spell more losses.Marketsread more
The therapy, Zolgensma, is a one-time treatment for spinal muscular atrophy — a muscle-wasting disease and leading genetic cause of infant mortality, affecting 1 in every...Biotech and Pharmaceuticalsread more
SpaceX has raised just over $1 billion in financing since the beginning of the year.Investing in Spaceread more
An analyst for Ark Invest, which has a major investment in Tesla, says recent drastic price-target cuts by others on Wall Street are missing the big picture.Investingread more
Former Foreign Minister Boris Johnson is seen as the bookmaker's favorite to succeed outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May.Europe Politicsread more
Apple bought Tueo Health, which was developing tech to help parents monitor asthma symptoms in children, using a mobile app and commercial breathing sensors.Technologyread more
United Airlines will take its 14 Boeing 737 Max jets off its schedule for another month, through Aug. 3, canceling another 1,290 flights.Airlinesread more
Trade could be a big factor for markets in the week ahead, but investors will also be attuned to fresh inflation data and the bond market, which is flashing new worries about...Market Insiderread more
The Mississippi law is one among a number of states that have moved to pass new restrictions on abortion this year.Politicsread more
About three dozen House Democrats have called for impeachment hearings on President Donald Trump, a billionaire's TV ads rip the House for "doing nothing," and legal experts...Politicsread more
A federal judge in Mississippi on Friday temporarily blocked a state law that would have banned abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be as early as six weeks into pregnancy.
The Mississippi law is one among a number of states that have moved to pass new restrictions on abortion this year, with some laws being pushed by abortion opponents who expressly hope to challenge the constitutionality of Roe v. Wade. Earlier this month, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed into law a bill that bans doctors from performing abortions during any stage of pregnancy, punishable by up to 99 years in prison.
"Here we go again," U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves wrote in his ruling Friday granting the request by the state's only abortion clinic, Jackson Women's Health Organization, to halt the law.
"The parties have been here before," Reeves wrote, referencing a prior Mississippi abortion law, which banned abortions after 15 weeks. Reeves blocked that bill in federal court last November. And, "the State responded by passing an even more restrictive bill."
The new law, Reeves wrote, "threatens immediate harm to women's rights, especially considering most women do not seek abortion services until after [six] weeks."
It "prevents a woman's free choice, which is central to personal dignity and autonomy," he continued, concluding that "this injury outweighs any interest the State might have in banning abortions after the detection of a fetal heartbeat."
Reeves heard arguments from the clinic and from state officials Tuesday. The law was scheduled to take effect July 1.
—CNBC's Tucker Higgins contributed to this report.