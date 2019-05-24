Amazon shares will reach $3,000 in 2 years without the company really trying, Piper Jaffray says

Skip Navigation
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Foot Locker, Amazon,...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.

Theresa May resigns as UK prime minister amid Brexit crisis

May had failed to win a parliamentary majority on Britain's withdrawal from the European Union.

Amazon shares will reach $3,000 in 2 years, Piper Jaffray says

"We have a high degree of confidence that AMZN shares can reach this level with no major acquisitions or other significant changes to the business."

Robert Mueller wants to testify in private before Congress,...

Special counsel Robert Mueller wants to talk to Congress about his investigation into the Trump campaign and Russian interference in the 2016 election, but he wants to do it...

Soaring gasoline prices peak just in time for Memorial Day...

The biggest U.S. gasoline price surge in years is running out of steam just in time for the start of the summer driving season.

Mortgage rates fall sharply on China trade tensions

Investors are rushing into the relative safe haven of the bond market, causing the yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury to plummet.

Chipotle may be headed for a 'slippery slope' as stock drops

A downgrade from BMO analysts led to an unsavory drop in Chipotle's stock, and some analysts are advising waiting out the weakness.

China denounces US 'rumors' and 'lies' about Huawei ties to...

China denounced U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for fabricating rumors after he said the chief executive of China's Huawei was lying about his company's ties to the...

Here are the biggest calls of the day: Amazon, Constellation...

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Friday

Trump predicts 'fast' trade deal with China but provides no...

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday predicted a swift end to the ongoing trade war with China, although no high-level talks have been scheduled between the two countries.

Tech giant Lenovo says it's 'well-prepared' if US slaps more...

President Donald Trump has threatened tariffs on another $300 billion worth of Chinese goods — but Chinese PC-maker Lenovo is prepared to shift its production if that happens,...

Modi's definitive win may mean a more assertive India

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi won a landslide re-election victory. That could see India taking a more assertive security stance.

John Melloy@johnmelloy
Founder, Chairman, CEO and President of Amazon Jeff Bezos gives a thumbs up as he speaks during an event about Blue Origin's space exploration plans in Washington, U.S., May 9, 2019.
Clodagh Kilcoyne | Reuters

Amazon shares will rally to $3,000 in about two years, making them worth nearly $1.5 trillion, without the company doing much differently than it is doing today, Piper Jaffray told clients on Friday.

"We believe AMZN shares will reach $3,000 by sometime between mid-'21 and mid-'22 or within 24-36 months," said analyst Michael Olson in a note. "We have a high degree of confidence that AMZN shares can reach this level with no major acquisitions or other significant changes to the business."

Olson also noted that he's assuming decelerating growth in all major Amazon business lines and applying conservative multiples and still comes to this eye-popping conclusion. Using a sum-of-the-parts analysis, the analyst finds the retail side of Amazon's business is cheap.

"Adjusting for the value of the AWS segment and Advertising (within "Other"), the company's core retail segment is trading at a level that implies that business is valued below a traditional brick & mortar multiple of sales," the note states.

Piper's official 12-month price target is $2,225 and it rates the stock overweight. A rally to $3,000 would mean a gain of 65% from here.

Amazon shares are up 20% this year and 86% the last two years. The stock is, however, off 11% from its all-time high which put its worth at more than $1 trillion.