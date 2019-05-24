Real estate investor makes $11,875 a day in profit on Koenigsegg supercar he owned for five months

When California real estate investor Manny Khoshbin spent $2.2 million on the fastest street-legal car in the world, he had no idea it would also become the fastest-appreciating asset he'd ever own.

"Quickest $1.9 million I ever made," Khoshbin told CNBC.

Khoshbin is an Instagram influencer with almost 1 million followers who eat up the almost daily car porn he posts. His feed is filled with pics and videos or his personal collection of insanely expensive rides — many of which sit in the middle of his real estate office, which doubles as a private super-car showroom.

Parked next to his 1,400 pound black aluminum desk, which is shaped like a stealth-bomber, are more than a dozen cars, including a one-of-a-kind Pagani Huayra Hermés edition, a Bugatti Mansory Linea Vincero and a full-body exposed carbon matte finish McLaren P1.

But none of those wheels are as fast as the Koenigsegg Agera RS he had delivered 12 months ago. The hypercar set at least five world records for speed for a street-legal car, with the fastest run clocking in at just over 284 miles per hour. Only 25 were ever made during its three-year run and they sold out in the first 10 months of its debut at the 2015 Geneva Motor Show. Khoshbin was in line for the last one, an Agera RS Gryphon that crashed in a test run when the driver lost control at a wet track in Trollhattan, Sweden, in 2017.