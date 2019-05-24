US stocks set for slight rebound after trade fears roil markets

Investors are rushing into the relative safe haven of the bond market, causing the yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury to plummet.Real Estateread more
President Donald Trump on Thursday directed the U.S. intelligence community to "quickly and fully cooperate" with Attorney General William Barr's investigation into the...
The embattled leader is expected to outline a timetable for her successor to be chosen.
Despite a decline in global commercial real estate markets, Asia-Pacific continues to enjoy a record-breaking growth — thanks to China, according to the Global Capital Flows...
The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times, citing people familiar with the deal, reported that $30 million would go to plaintiffs and $14 million would be used to pay...
Danish shipping group A.P. Moller-Maersk on Friday posted first-quarter profit close to expectations and warned that trade tensions and slowing economic growth constitute...
Wall Street is becoming convinced that both the White House and Beijing are willing to engage in a protracted trade war that could begin to hit consumers and slow global...
The U.S. Commerce Department said its proposed rule would amend the normal countervailing duty process to include new criteria for currency undervaluation.
SpaceX sent 60 satellites into space in a key first mission toward the company's own high-speed internet network.
Zilingo founder Ankiti Bose says working as an investment analyst helped her build her near-$1 billion fashion start-up.
TransferWise, the money transfer start-up, was valued at $3.5 billion after investors bought $292 million of shares in a secondary sale.
U.S. stock index futures were higher on Friday morning, as market participants continue to monitor trade tensions between the world's two-largest economies.
At around 02:10 a.m. ET, Dow futures rose 87 points, indicating a positive open of more than 64 points. Futures on the S&P and Nasdaq were both higher.
The slight rise would be a rebound from Thursday's heavy losses. The Dow fell more than 400 points at its lows in the previous session, but regained some of its losses in the final hour of trading as Intel shares turned around to close 1.2% higher.
On Thursday afternoon, President Donald Trump signaled that a trade deal with China could lift tough restrictions on the Chinese telecom giant Huawei. "If we made a deal, I can imagine Huawei being included in some form or some part of a trade deal," Trump said to White House reporters. He also predicted a swift end to the ongoing trade tensions.
In terms of data, the calendar is thin with only durable goods numbers out at 8:30 a.m. ET. In corporate news, Foot Locker is due to report before the bell.
Oil prices jumped more than 1% on Friday morning after a sharp plunge Thursday on economic slowdown jitters.